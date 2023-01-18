Bulgaria secretly provided fuel and ammunition to Ukraine at start of Russian invasion

Bulgaria secretly provided fuel and ammunition to Ukraine at start of Russian invasion
Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov Sofia's firm support for Ukraine in the war during a visit to Kyiv in April 2022. / government.bg
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 18, 2023

Bulgaria secretly supplied Ukraine with fuel and Soviet calibre ammunition after the start of Russian invasion, according to an investigation by German daily WELT published on January 18.

Officially, Sofia has claimed it was not exporting weapons to Ukraine during the former government of Kiril Petkov. However, according to WELT, the pro-Ukrainian former premier had found a way to support Ukraine through third countries.

At the time, Bulgaria’s then economy minister Kornelia Ninova, who is also the leader of the pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), repeatedly said that Bulgaria was not directly exporting weapons to Ukraine.

However, after interviewing Petkov, his former finance minister Assen Vassilev and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, WELT revealed the scheme Sofia used to provide diesel, weapons and ammunition.

Crossing the red line 

As the BSP called Bulgarian arms deliveries to Ukrainian forces a “red line” that should not be crossed if it was to keep supporting Petkov’s government, direct deliveries were avoided but Sofia opened air and land supply routes via Romania, Hungary and Poland. 

Petkov told WELT that around one third of the ammunition needed by the Ukrainian army in the early phase of the war came from Bulgaria.

Sofia also supplied Ukraine with diesel produced by Russia-owned Lukoil Neftochim Burgas oil refinery.

“Bulgaria became one of the largest exporters of diesel to Ukraine and at times covered 40% of Ukraine’s needs,” Vassilev told WELT.

Kuleba confirmed that information and said that in April his country was running out of ammunition.

“We knew that Bulgarian warehouses had large quantities of the ammunition needed so President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy sent me to obtain the necessary material,” Kuleba told WELT.

On the “right side of history” 

He added that at the start of the war Petkov decided to “be on the right side of history and help us defend ourselves against a much stronger enemy”.

The day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at an informal European Council meeting in Brussels, Petkov pointed out to the other EU leaders that Zelenskiy might have less than 48 hours to live, that he was on Moscow’s death list, and that the Council must take tough decisions on sanctions immediately.

Vassilev attended a meeting of EU finance ministers in Paris where he gave a speech about what Putin meant by “de-Nazification of Ukraine” — his justification for the invasion — pointing to Bulgaria’s own experiences.

“That’s what the Russians did in Bulgaria after World War II, they murdered thousands of dissenters, professors and priests,” Vassilev said.

Two days later, Brussels implemented the measures requested by Petkov and Vassilev.

On April 19, shortly before a visit to Kyiv by Petkov, Kuleba visited Sofia, requesting weapons as those promised from the West were yet to arrive. Ukraine urgently needed to replenish its stocks, especially of Soviet-made ammunition.

Petkov’s government authorised middlemen to make the exports, not directly to Ukraine, but to intermediary companies abroad.

“Our private military industry was producing at full speed,” Petkov told WELD. (Bulgaria has one of the biggest arms industries in the region.)

“We made sure that the overland route via Romania and Hungary was also open to trucks,” he added.

Kuleba confirmed those supplies, saying that Petkov’s government gave Ukrainian companies and companies from Nato member states the opportunity to procure what was needed from Bulgarian vendors. The supplies were paid for by the US and the UK.

Lukoil Neftochim sent oil to Ukraine 

Vassilev told WELT that, after a Ukrainian official told him that the troops were running out of fuel, he encouraged Lukoil Neftochim to export surplus oil to Ukraine. Despite being owned by a Russian company, the Bulgarian unit was on the Ukrainian side and its employees have condemned the Russian invasion.

Vassilev said that half of Lukoil Neftochim’s production was exported to Ukraine through foreign intermediary companies. That was also confirmed by Ukraine.

“Trucks and tankers regularly went to Ukraine via Romania, and in some cases the fuel was also loaded onto freight trains,” Vassilev said.

Euractiv also confirmed that in the first eleven months of 2022, Ukraine bought fuel worth €700mn from Lukoil Neftochim, and that sum is expected to reach €825mn when figures for December are out, up from just €750,000 in 2021.

The main fuel export from Bulgaria to Ukraine in 2022 was gas oil, also known as red diesel, which makes up more than 90% of deliveries.

Gasoline supplies have also increased rapidly over the past six months, after the start of intense Russian attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Diesel fuel is used in heavy industry to power machines, generators and off-road vehicles, as well as for agriculture and shipping.

According to statistics office data, in 2022 Ukraine was Bulgaria’s third-largest trading partner in terms of fuel exports, up from eighth place prior to the war.

Fuel sales to Ukraine continued after the fall of Petkov’s government that was replaced by the pro-Russian caretaker government of Gulub Donev, Euractiv reported. Many in Bulgaria suspect Donev’s government of being pro-Russian. 

In mid-January, Bulgaria’s parliament passed a law allowing Lukoil Neftochim to export fuel only to Ukraine.

Brought down by Russia? 

There are suspicions that Moscow had a hand in the collapse of Petkov’s government in June 2022. 

Ostensibly, it fell as one of the coalition partners of his Change Continues party – There Are Such People (ITN) – pulled out. Although ITN claimed it withdrew from the coalition as Petkov and Vassilev were taking decisions without discussing them with ITN, many believe it was Russia that dragged down the reformist government. 

Previously, Petkov had refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles, resulting in Bulgaria being cut off from Russian gas exports. Shortly before stepping down, Petkov expelled 70 Russian diplomats – the largest number ever in Bulgaria’s history, angering the Russian ambassador to Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova.

As of late on January 17, Petkov and Vassilev have not confirmed or denied they were aware of the final destination of the weapons. 

Gerb, the largest party in Bulgaria’s current parliament, has attacked Petkov, Vassilev and Ninova, accusing them of lying, reported Dnevnik news outlet. Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of far-right pro-Russian Vazrazhdane accused the BSP of hypocrisy.

However, Hristo Ivanov, co-leader of Change Continues' most loyal partner Democratic Bulgaria, said that it would have been better if the exports had been made openly, but that it was good that they happened.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year

Gas, panic in 2023

Analysts say Russia using all available propaganda tools for hybrid attacks on Bulgaria

News

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech

At the remote Ukrainian Breakfast hosted as part of the Davos 2023 forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubt about the possibility of peace talks with Russia — and whether Vladimir Putin is still “alive.”

"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks

Ukraine’s allies gave a very clear and decisive message at the Ukrainian Breakfast panel discussion in Davos on January 19: Ukraine will beat Russia eventually, so let’s make it happen sooner rather than later.

MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi

Socialists & Democrats accused Varhelyi of supporting secessionists in Bosnia and playing down democratic backsliding in Serbia.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Growing concern over Russian paramilitary organisations activities in Serbia after it called for Serb volunteers to join its ranks and fight in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech
1 hour ago
"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks
1 hour ago
MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi
2 hours ago
15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
19 hours ago
Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss