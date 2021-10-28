Bulgarian flexi-work tech company OfficeRnD raises $10mn

Bulgarian software solutions provider OfficeRnD said it has raised $10mn in a funding round led by US-based venture capital company Runa Capital, in which UK Flashpoint Venture Capital and Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures also joined.

OfficeRnD builds technologies to facilitate flexible working and says its aim is “making flexible working the way of working”, for example in co-working spaces. This became highly relevant when the spring 2020 lockdowns started, forcing companies to explore new ways of working including full work-from-home and hybrid models.

“We’re more than excited to share the news that we raised $10mn from Runa Capital with the participation of Flashpoint Venture Capital and LAUNCHub Ventures! We will use the funds to significantly advance our products, build new partnerships, expand our global footprint and make our customers happier and more successful,” the company’s CEO and co-founder Miroslav Miroslavov said in a blog post.

“We imagine a world where flexible and hybrid work is the norm for everyone and we will keep pushing until we make that a reality!”

The bulk of the sum will be used for the expansion of OfficeRnD's Bulgarian team and the opening of new offices across Bulgaria.

The company’s initial product was OfficeRnD Flex, that is now used by more than a 1000 customers and 2000 flex buildings around the world.

The company will now put its main focus on further development of its recently launched OfficeRnD Hybrid product that allows companies to secure more flexible and hybrid-office work model for their employees.

“Stepping on [our] flex platform and our experience and success in flex space management we released a new product to help every company and team out there benefit from the flexible and hybrid way of working. With OfficeRnD Hybrid, we made it easier than ever before to make working from anywhere simpler and easier and provide the best employee experience,” the company said.