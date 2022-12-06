Bulgarian police filmed shooting migrant in the chest ahead of Schengen decision

Bulgarian police filmed shooting migrant in the chest ahead of Schengen decision
Bulgaria's interior ministry claimed that border policemen strictly follow procedures, despite reports of violent pushbacks. / Bulgarian interior ministry
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia December 6, 2022

The Bulgarian border police shot a Syrian migrant in the chest after pushing him back to Turkey as he tried to enter the EU and seek asylum, a video released by Free Europe showed on December 6.

This is the first footage of a refugee being shot at a European border. It was released days before the expected decision by EU members on whether to admit Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to the Schengen border-free area. Two EU member states have already indicated they plan to block Bulgaria’s accession. 

The video was part of an investigation made by several media, including Lighthouse Reports, Le Monde, Sky News, ARD, The Times and Free Europe.

The footage, made on October 3, shows that the 19-year-old Syrian citizen Abdullah Mohammed was shot in the chest in a wooded area close to a fence. He falls to the ground, clutching his chest and bleeding from the mouth.

Mohammed was taken away by a group of men screaming in Arabic that he has been wounded. The young man is recovering at a hospital in Turkey.

Mohammed claims that the intention of the policeman who shot him was to kill him as the distance between them was very small, between 10 and 15 metres. The video shows that he is facing the fence towards Turkey and is not attempting to attack anyone.

The Bulgarian government denied the allegations, claiming that the border policemen strictly followed procedures.

Bulgaria’s caretaker Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev asked why foreign media have reported more frequently lately about migration across the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

“There are no cases of violence against migrants,” Demerdzhiev said as quoted by Dnevnik news outlet.

However, few days earlier Balkan Insight reported that a Turkish NGO reported a case of migrant dying of cold in Turkey after being pushed back by Bulgarian policemen. The NGO claimed that pushbacks of migrants at the Turkey-Bulgaria border are frequent and inhumane.

The migrant, allegedly pushed back to Turkey in the morning of December 2 by the Bulgarian border police, froze to death, while another was left in a serious condition and put in hospital. These two cases were not officially confirmed.

However, violent pushbacks were confirmed by the Center for Legal Aid Voince in Bulgaria NGO that is helping migrants in the country.

“It is hard for me to share this material. I wish I had never watched it. Regrettably, I am “watching’ it literally every day for a year,” Diana Radoslavova, the head of the NGO, wrote on Facebook.

Center for Legal Aid also said in official statement that the video shows the reality the NGO is facing and urged Bulgaria to change its policy towards refugees.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU admits Croatia to Schengen, rejects Bulgaria and Romania

CESEE banks expect credit conditions to tighten and NPLs to rise

Bulgaria’s Borissov compares himself to Messi as he aims for comeback

News

Mongolia’s coal mafia demonstrations continue for fifth straight day

Minister informs crowd former CEO of state coal miner and seven others have been arrested. Protests grow after he concludes his address.

EU admits Croatia to Schengen, rejects Bulgaria and Romania

Decision was a slap in the face to politicians from Bulgaria and Romania, which joined the EU years earlier than Croatia but failed to convince Schengen members they can secure the zone's borders.

Czech president reported to be planning pre-emptive appointment of head of Constitutional Court

Appointing the Constitutional Court head before he ends his term would be a dangerous precedent for the Czech justice system, and could plunge the country into the same kind of constitutional crisis over the judiciary as currently rages in Poland.

Russian coal exports hit fresh highs after EU shipping sanctions were softened

Russian exports of coal have soared to fresh highs after the EU softened sanctions on European shipping companies, allowing them to carry goods worldwide shortly after a ban was imposed in August as part of the fifth package of sanctions.

Khamenei’s sister speaks out against her brother’s ‘despotic caliphate’

It has brought nothing but suffering, she says, condemning the Iranian regime’s bloody crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Mongolia’s coal mafia demonstrations continue for fifth straight day
1 hour ago
EU admits Croatia to Schengen, rejects Bulgaria and Romania
3 hours ago
Czech president reported to be planning pre-emptive appointment of head of Constitutional Court
17 hours ago
Russian coal exports hit fresh highs after EU shipping sanctions were softened
18 hours ago
Khamenei’s sister speaks out against her brother’s ‘despotic caliphate’
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    3 days ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    3 days ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman arrested in London on money-laundering charges
    4 days ago
  5. Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic
    5 days ago
  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    3 days ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    3 days ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss