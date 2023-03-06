Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion

Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion
Funding round led by venture capital firm Eleven Ventures will support FlatAway's growth across Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
By bne IntelliNews March 6, 2023

Bulgarian property technology start-up FlatAway has raised €500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm Eleven Ventures, Investor.bg reported on March 6.

The start-up has achieved a pre-money valuation of €2.5mn following the funding led by Sofia-based Eleven Ventures.

3P1, a Bulgarian proptech growth investor backed by local real estate investment group AG Capital, also participated in the funding with an unspecified sum.

As of March 7, the pre-seed round will be open for participation to retail investors for up to €100,000, with the lowest sum they can invest being €2,500. The funding can be contributed through Romania-based crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

FlatAway will use the funds to expand the platform's client supply network throughout Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as for technology upgrades and new features.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Gender gap persists in Emerging Europe’s industries of the future

Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband

Bulgarian police raid coal-fired power plants in EPPO fraud probe

Tech

How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city

Inhabitants of Ekibastuz who were left without heating on freezing winter days have a much different understanding of the term “crypto winter” than digital money enthusiasts.

Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband

Commission for Protection of Competition has launched a probe into the deal to find out whether it would breach competition rules.

Romanian PM’s new AI adviser runs into controversy

Government promotion of adviser, named Ion, has been accused of using an image of a local school in Ciugud without permission.

Romanian PM introduces world’s first AI government adviser

AI assistant named ‘Ion’ to provide real-time information on the “opinions and desires” of the Romanian population.

Kazakh fintech star KASPI.kz posts 37% net revenue growth

Payment business Kaspi Pay records strong growth in transaction volume and active user base, with over 21mn users at end-2022.

How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city
7 hours ago
Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband
10 hours ago
Romanian PM’s new AI adviser runs into controversy
1 day ago
Romanian PM introduces world’s first AI government adviser
6 days ago
Kazakh fintech star KASPI.kz posts 37% net revenue growth
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    7 days ago
  3. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reaches Moscow
    7 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    7 days ago
  5. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss