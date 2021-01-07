Bulgarians breach COVID-19 restrictions with mass dance in cold waters to celebrate Epiphany

Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
Ukraine's banking sector ends 2020 with best monthly profits in four years
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Non-food retail sales in Romania nearly 10% above pre-crisis peak
Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing
Romanian private pension funds return to robust growth
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Dozens of Bulgarian men breached coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures on January 6, dancing together in the waters of the Tundzha river in the town of Kalofer to celebrate the Epiphany holiday.
The celebration provoked mixed reactions in Bulgaria, ranging from from outrage to defence of the tradition. The country holds holding top place in Europe in terms of the share of the population who have died from coronavirus, and has imposed a lockdown since the end of November as the health system was struggling and was unable to deal with all the cases.
A month after the start of the lockdown, the number of new coronavirus cases has decreased significantly, but remains high and the government has extended most measures until the end of January.
Despite that, the mayor of Kalofer Rumen Stoyanov allowed the celebration, saying it was impossible to stop it even with a ban as it was important for the community. Stoyanov said the authorities would try to secure social distancing between people.
However, videos posted by one viewer showed dozens of men dancing and hugging in the cold waters just like in previous years.
Stoyanov decided to set an example and not join the dance this year but added he was ready to pay a fine if one was imposed by the state authorities for the breach of restrictions. Hours later, the authorities said that fines would be imposed.
Bulgarians have been debating whether this is really a centuries-old tradition, or a significantly more recent one invented between 20 and 50 years ago.
Bulgaria’s far-right nationalist Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov was among those defending the dance. He said, as quoted by Dnevnik news outlet, that the tradition saved Bulgarian identity during the Ottoman Empire and will keep Bulgarians safe now as well.
“We are surrounded by idiots,” Iva, 44 artist, responded.
There was no official reaction from the government to the event or to Karakachanov’s statement.
Epiphany celebrations also went ahead in the Romanian Black Sea city of Constanta, with thousands crowding into the port area in defence of COVID-19 regulations. The authorities allowed the open air religious service to go ahead with up to 3,000 people, but according to Reuters there were up to 4,000 in the tightly packed crowd and many were not wearing face masks.
Fugitive Bulgarian gambling mogul Vassil Bozhkov said on January 4 he has set up a political party and intends to run in the next general election, which is due to be called in March this year.
... more
Serbia started receiving natural gas through Bulgaria into its section of the extension of Gazprom's Turkish Stream pipeline for gas transit to Europe dubbed Balkan Stream, after officially launching ... more
Bulgaria’s government decided on December 17 to extend the lockdown until the end of January and to increase state aid to companies to help them to retain their employees.
At the end ... more
