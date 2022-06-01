Business conditions in Turkish manufacturing sector stayed subdued in May shows latest PMI data

Business conditions in Turkish manufacturing sector stayed subdued in May shows latest PMI data
/ S&P Global.
By bne IntelIiNews June 1, 2022

Business conditions in the Turkish manufacturing sector remained subdued in May amid muted customer demand and ongoing price pressures, according to the latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey data from Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global, released on June 1.

The headline PMI was unchanged at 49.2 in May from April. Any figure greater than 50.0 indicates an overall improvement of the sector. The reading signalled a third successive moderation in the health of the manufacturing sector, albeit one that remained only marginal.

Commenting on the data, Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Demand in the Turkish manufacturing sector remained subdued in May amid the familiar headwinds we've seen in recent months, with firms also struggling to secure export business amid an economic slowdown in Europe.

"That said, there were some signs that doing business might start to get easier soon. In particular, supply chain constraints were the least pronounced since September 2020, while cost inflation eased for the fifth month running. A sustained period of job creation means that firms will be ready should these tentative improvements result in renewed order growth."

Both output and new orders slowed during May, extending the current periods of easing to six and eight months, respectively, S&P Global said, adding: “In both cases, however, there were tentative signs of improvement as rates of moderation softened.”

New export orders eased to the greatest extent in two years, with some firms highlighting the economic slowdown in Europe.

Manufacturers continued to raise employment as part of efforts to expand capacity. Staffing levels were up for the 24th month running, though only modestly.

“With new orders slowing and employment continuing to rise, firms were able to reduce backlogs of work again in May. Meanwhile, subdued new order inflows contributed to stockbuilding,” S&P also noted.

The accumulation of post-production inventories was the most marked since September 2015, the data also showed.

Supply chain disruption eased, with the latest deterioration in vendor performance much less pronounced than that seen in April and the least marked overall since September 2020, added S&P Global.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan sees bread prices skyrocket

National Bank of Ukraine raises discount rates to a whopping 25%

Russia edges closer to bond default

Data

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes Eastern Europe further towards the West

But close to half of Globsec Trends 2022 poll respondents in Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia do not place primary responsibility on Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Services and industry lift Hungary’s Q1 growth to 8.2%

The outlook for the remaining part of the year is grimmer, due to the impacts of the war, the cutback in public investments and government transfers running out.

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war

The Kazakh manufacturing sector signalled a return to growth in May following a period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia, according to the latest purchasing managers' index

Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May

Purchasing Managers’ Index falls to 52.3 points, down from 54.4 in April.

Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 3.9 points to 48.5 in May.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes Eastern Europe further towards the West
8 hours ago
Services and industry lift Hungary’s Q1 growth to 8.2%
1 day ago
Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war
1 day ago
Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May
1 day ago
Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    4 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    3 days ago
  3. Russian focus on Severodonetsk leaves Kherson susceptible to Ukrainian counter-offensives
    1 day ago
  4. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    7 days ago
  5. Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
    1 month ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    4 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    30 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    25 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    3 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss