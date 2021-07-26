Canadian blockchain developer ChainSafe acquires Croatia's Node Factory

Toronto-based blockchain development and engineering solutions company ChainSafe said it has acquired its Croatian peer Node Factory.

Node Factory is a blockchain R&D firm based in Zagreb, which is focused on contributions to dApp, infrastructure, and tooling development for Web 3.0 and networks such as Polkadot and Filecoin.

The company has created products such as ChainGuardian, a desktop application for Eth2 validators, and FilSnap, a plugin for the MetaMask browser wallet enabling users to interact with Filecoin dApps.

“We could not be more excited to have Node Factory join the ChainSafe family. They have been integral partners in helping us build Lodestar for more than a year. Their work is always of the highest, most reliable quality, and above the code sits an even friendlier team,” Aidan Hyman, CEO and co-founder of ChainSafe, said in a press release.

“Node Factory’s priorities have always been on delivering quality work on the edge. Joining the larger ChainSafe crew will give our existing portfolio even more development resources to produce even more cutting-edge work, and allow both teams to cross-pollinate our learnings and research to meaningfully grow and build extraordinary things,” Belma Gutlic, co-founder and CEO at Node Factory, was quoted as saying in the press release.