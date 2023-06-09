CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise

CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise
CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise and expects inflation to end this year at 4.5–6.5% before falling to 4% next year. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin June 9, 2023

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) kept its interest rates on hold at 7.5%, as expected on June 9, but has taken a more hawkish stance by highlighting increased risks of inflation, the bank said in a statement. (chart)

“[The CBR] delivered an even more hawkish message as it said that pro-inflation risks have increased further and that it will consider the need to hike rates at its upcoming meetings,” Liam Peach, an emerging market economist with Capital Economics, said in a note.

The CBR said in a statement that it “holds open the prospect of increasing the key rate at its next meetings” to stabilise inflation close to its target rate of 4% in 2024 and further on.

Capital Economics maintained a view that the CBR will hike rates by 50bp to 8% in the second half of this year on rising inflation pressures.

After running double digit inflation since March last year, just after the war in Ukraine started, inflation quickly peaked the next month at 17.8%. However, an emergency rate hike to 20% immediately imposed by the CBR rapidly brought inflation down to 11% as of this February. Inflation stepped down again to 3.5% this March as the low base effects of the start of the war a year earlier kicked in and is currently at a three year low of 2.3% in May.

“Today’s decision was expected by all analysts polled by Refinitiv. Actual inflation developments have been favourable for the central bank as the headline rate fell to a joint three-year low of 2.3% y/y in April, far below the central bank’s 4% target. It remains a puzzle as to why actual price pressures have been so soft in Russia recently, but the CBR seems to be looking through this and is clearly focusing on risks to the inflation outlook,” says Peach.

The CBR is expecting the low base effects to wear off as the year progresses and inflation to start rising again in the second half of this year and targets inflation of 4.5–6.5% in 2023 before returning to 4% in 2024.

The CBR warned in its most recent economic update that inflation pressures were rising, driven by rising corporate borrowing, domestic investment as companies retool to take account of the new sanctions on technology and equipment, and rising real incomes that are bolstering consumption. Indeed, the central bank warned that Russia’s economy might be “overheating.”

“Current price growth rates, including the stable indicators of inflation, continue to increase. Inflation expectations of households and businesses’ price expectations remain high. Economic activity is rising faster than the Bank of Russia’s April forecast assumed, which in large measure reflects a strong rebound in domestic demand. Accelerating fiscal spending, deteriorating terms of foreign trade and the situation in the labour market remain pro-inflationary risk drivers. The overall balance of inflation risks has tilted even more to the upside,” the CBR said in a statement.

In its statement, the CBR highlighted other inflation risks including increasing fiscal spending, deteriorating foreign trade conditions, and the extremely tight labour market where the unemployment rate is currently at a post-Soviet low of 3.3%. At the same time inflationary pressures are spreading across a broader range of goods and services.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's market could fully recover by 2030, AvtoVaz to export 50,000 cars this year

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Data

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Country is in a price-wage spiral, although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures.

Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May

Inflation peaked in March after a year of strong growth, but is now falling as the rise in food prices has moderated.

Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23

Construction was the fastest-growing sector in Q1, expanding by 7% y/y.

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
20 hours ago
Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation
1 day ago
Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    19 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    16 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss