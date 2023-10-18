Central Asian leaders travel to China to pay homage to Xi’s BRI vision

Central Asian leaders travel to China to pay homage to Xi’s BRI vision
China’s leader Xi Jinping meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Beijing on October 17. It was during a visit to Kazakhstan in 2013 that Xi began sketching his BRI vision. / Xinhua
By Justin Burke at Eurasianet October 18, 2023

China’s leader Xi Jinping is throwing a 10th anniversary bash for the Belt & Road Initiative, his $1-trillion plan to leverage Beijing’s financial resources into expanded geopolitical clout. State-controlled media is touting the BRI as a “widely appreciated public good and global driver of inclusive growth.” But the data suggest that behind BRI’s hype lie lots of unfulfilled expectations.

Xi on October 17 greeted a parade of foreign guests from over 140 nations, including Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Russian leader Vladimir Putin was also expected to put in an appearance during the two-day event. At an evening welcome banquet Xi said that BRI had “delivered thousands of practical cooperation projects, and achieved solid and substantial results.”

The high praise for BRI’s achievements, however, was delivered against a backdrop of a scaled-back blueprint for its future. In recent years, Beijing has downsized its strategy, backing away from funding grandiose infrastructure projects and instead concentrating on smaller, more environmentally friendly undertakings. The shift is a reflection both of China’s deepening domestic economic woes and the reality that, while BRI has indeed fostered economic growth, many BRI-financed projects are underutilised, leaving China holding a mountain of potentially bad debt that does little to enhance Beijing’s image among the debtor nations.

It was during a visit to Kazakhstan in 2013 that Xi began sketching his BRI vision. And in those early days, the region was seen as the primary focus of BRI investment. But a decade later, Central Asia stands largely on the sidelines of BRI-generated trade growth. According to data published by the China Daily, a Chinese government mouthpiece, Beijing’s annual trade turnover with BRI-participating countries topped $2-trillion in 2022, but Central Asian states accounted for just over 3% of that total, or roughly $70bn.

A major driver of regional trade was supposed to be the Khorgos free economic zone, straddling the Kazakh-Chinese frontier. The facility, however, has not come close to fulfilling its potential, hindered by rampant smuggling.

A white paper published by China’s State Council Information Office, titled The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future, highlights the fact that, when it comes to BRI, Central Asia is of secondary importance to Africa and the European Union. While the paper contains dozens of references to Africa and the EU, Kazakhstan gets five mentions, while Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan get two each. Turkmenistan received a solitary citation and Tajikistan none at all.

The white paper, which lauds BRI’s record, perhaps gives its greatest level of attention to Central Asia when outlining Beijing’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage. “China, Kyrgyzstan, Iran and other Central and West Asian countries jointly launched the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia – the first international cooperation mechanism regarding Asian cultural heritage,” the white paper states. “The projects under the framework of the alliance, for example the protection and restoration of Uzbekistan’s ancient city of Khiva, have been highly commended by UNESCO.”

An analysis published by researchers at Boston University, titled The BRI at Ten, affirms that the BRI has produced tangible economic benefits for participating countries, giving countries comprising the Global South options for “additional and alternative sources of much needed financing that provide more opportunities for developing country agency.” The report also notes BRI financing has focused to date more on infrastructure and industrial development than that extended by other international lenders, such as the World Bank, whose lending priorities tend to emphasise “institutional capacity building.”

At the same time, the BU report contends BRI has a big downside, greatly exacerbating the level of debt distress experienced by many participating states, as well as compounding global warming. “China’s overseas fleet of fossil-fuel power plants emits around 245 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, contributing to climate change,” the report states. “China’s overseas infrastructure also contributes land use change that causes further greenhouse gas emissions and poses risks to biodiversity and Indigenous lands. Proper air pollution technology controls are essential to mitigating health costs from Chinese-financed fossil fuel power plants.”

China has tacitly acknowledged that BRI has saddled many states with unsustainable levels of debt by expressing a willingness to defer some repayments. But so far Beijing has given no indication of forgiving any of its loans.

An investigative report by The New York Times found that at least some BRI projects were imposed on states under favourable terms designed to benefit Chinese lenders and builders. In the days leading up to the BRI anniversary celebration, Chinese leaders pushed back vigorously against the narrative that BRI was designed as a “debt trap.”

The “so-called ‘debt trap’ is often cited to support the claims of ‘Chinese neocolonialism’,” stated a commentary published by the state news agency Xinhua. “This argument lacks fundamental logic and primarily serves as a political tactic of certain countries to tarnish China's reputation and create divisions between China and its Belt and Road partners.”

Justin Burke is Eurasianet’s publisher.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China

List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia

Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war

Features

Putin's birthday gift: Russia kicks off gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan

Russia officially launched natural gas deliveries to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan on October 7, taking advantage of a squeeze in Central Asian gas supply to partly offset its loss of market share in Europe.

Russians split over Israel-Palestine conflict as Muscovites adorn both embassies with flowers

The Kremlin has tried to maintain close ties with leaders from both Palestine and Israel.

Kyrgyzstan: Security services declare all-out war on criminal underworld

A wave of arrests, asset seizures, and political ties unveiled in a nationwide crackdown.

Kosovo’s vast Trepca industrial complex in limbo for 23 years

There is immense mineral wealth at Trepca in northern Kosovo, the site of one of Europe’s biggest mines, but for more than two decades it has barely been exploited.

Yesterday’s Belarussian heroes become today’s foes in Lithuania

Rightwing politicians now argue Belarussians should be treated more like Russians than Ukrainians when they come to the country.

Putin's birthday gift: Russia kicks off gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan
1 day ago
Russians split over Israel-Palestine conflict as Muscovites adorn both embassies with flowers
1 day ago
Kyrgyzstan: Security services declare all-out war on criminal underworld
2 days ago
Kosovo’s vast Trepca industrial complex in limbo for 23 years
5 days ago
Yesterday’s Belarussian heroes become today’s foes in Lithuania
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    6 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    9 days ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    25 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    25 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss