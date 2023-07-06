Chinese company to build three large hydropower plants in Uzbekistan

China Southern Power Grid plans to build three large hydropower plants (HPPs) in Uzbekistan, the press service of Uzbekistan’s energy ministry has reported.

Annual electricity generation is set to increase by 3bn kWh with the construction of the HPPs, which would be enough for uninterrupted power supply to 1.6mn people. At the same time, up to 835.6mn cubic metres of gas would be saved, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

The head of Uzbekhydroenergo, Abdugani Sanginov, received the director of the Chinese company Zhang Tangzhi the day before. The parties inked a memorandum of understanding on the construction of three HPP with a capacity of 820 MW.

The launch of the projects worth $164bn at full capacity is scheduled for 2030.