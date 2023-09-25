Chinese telecoms giant ZTE to build smartphone factory in Zambia

Li Zixue, chairman of Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE is expected in the Zambian capital Lusaka on Monday (September 25), a second step in the firm’s plan to build a smart phone factory in the African country.

He makes the visit shortly after ZTE signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zambian government representatives during President Hakainde Hichilema’s September 10-16 state visit to China.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui told journalists in Lusaka on September 23 that his country recognises the southern African nation as an important market for investment.

The Lusaka Times cited him as saying that China has committed to implementing in "earnest" some of the 15 agreements that were signed during the Hichilema visit.

Du also pledged Beijing’s commitment to offer Zambia technology, machinery and capital for the various sectors.

‘Zambia and China will establish a green development strategic partnership and enhance cooperation on environmental protection, combating climate change, green economy and emergency risk response mechanism among others,” he said, according to The Lusaka Times.