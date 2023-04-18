COMMENT: Uzbekistan’s constitutional reforms have the potential to transform citizens’ rights

COMMENT: Uzbekistan’s constitutional reforms have the potential to transform citizens’ rights
Uzbekistan is in the process of amending its constitution that improve civil society. / bne IntelliNews
By Erkin Mukhitdinov Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction April 18, 2023

Keen observers may have noticed the citizens of several Central Asian nations participating in referenda over recent years.

If one takes a long-term view of the region and its history, then these developments are not so surprising.

In most instances, countries’ constitutions were devised more than 30 years ago, following the end of the Soviet Union. Their leaders had to work quickly, to consolidate the creation of new, independent states.

As time has moved on, countries decided, for a variety of reasons, that their initial constitutions required changes.

On 30 April, 2023 it will be the turn of Uzbekistan’s citizens to decide whether or not to renew their country’s constitution.

But this will be a different sort of referendum. Those which have taken place in neighbouring countries have tended to focus predominantly on political and judicial issues.

While these elements do form part of the proposed constitutional reforms in Uzbekistan, there is a major difference – a far greater emphasis on enhancing the rights of citizens, from cradle to grave.

This unique aspect of Uzbekistan’s reform programme has been a consistent theme during the presidency of Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

For instance, when the prospect of amending Uzbekistan’s constitution was first raised in 2021, President Mirziyoyev said that any reforms should have citizens’ welfare at their heart.

“We must change the current principle of state-society-person to a new one of person-society-state, and this must be enshrined in national legislation and in legal practice,” he said. “During the process of implementing economic reforms, the main criterion should be ensuring the interests of the person.”

These initial thoughts were further developed within the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026, which was published last year. The strategy’s seven priority areas included building a people’s state by elevating human dignity and the furtherance of a free civil society, as well as pursuing fair public policies and human capital development.

In June 2022, during a speech delivered to members of the Constitutional Commission, President Mirziyoyev provided another update by explaining the four main themes underpinning the newly proposed constitutional reforms. Two of these themes focused on the nation’s people: the elevation of human dignity and the concept of Uzbekistan as a “social state”.

This consistent commitment towards strengthening and expanding citizens’ rights reached a conclusion in the final version of the constitutional reforms. If approved in the referendum, 65% of the constitution will be updated, containing three times as many human rights provisions as its predecessor.

The new articles are wide-reaching, covering all age ranges as the state promises to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens from birth. Uzbekistanis will also receive greater accountability from the state, which has been made responsible for delivering sustainable economic growth, implementing measures to reduce poverty, creating decent living conditions for the population and providing food security.

Specific provisions include all citizens gaining the right to housing and free medical care prescribed by law.

Under the renewed constitution, people will be guaranteed fairly remunerated employment, under safe working conditions. Child labour and forced labour will be banned. The state will also protect people from the effects of unemployment.

The state would guarantee access to a continuous education system, including an expansion of nursery and pre-school facilities; free, compulsory secondary education; and easier access to free higher education and vocational training courses.

The state will also be compelled to protect the rights of the elderly, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. For instance, it will ensure that people with disabilities will have full access to employment and educational opportunities, as well as social, economic and cultural services.

Citizens will have greater control over local urban planning procedures in order to protect their environmental rights, while sustainable development principles are prioritised on a national basis in order to improve, restore and protect the environment.

Taken as a whole, the proposed constitutional amendments can transform the country. In the early days of independence, the state’s needs came first. This year, if Uzbekistan’s citizens agree, the constitution will prioritise their needs and rights instead.

Erkin Mukhitdinov is Deputy Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction, Uzbekistan

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Data indicate Korea exporters dodge sanctions by shipping to Russia via Central Asia, South Caucasus

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Lavrov meets with Eurasia leaders to work on Afghan problem

Opinion

Economic fallout zone from Ukraine war to narrow to Russia’s backyard

The war in Ukraine is likely to drag on for years but the impact will increasingly be limited to the combatants and countries in Russia’s immediate neighbourhood, Fitch Solutions analysts forecast.

RIDDLE: Try leaving Russia

What is happening today in Russia can be safely defined as the largest robbery of foreign investors in all known history.

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Amid a downgrade to the IMF’s global growth forecast, EM sovereigns should remain resilient with areas of relative growth outperformance, easing pressure on commodity importers and fiscal reform momentum.

PANNIER: Uzbekistan’s new constitution may be worth the paper it’s written on

As well as providing more time in office for the president, document enshrines some important rights for citizens.

ING: Hungarian inflation proves stickier than expected

Even though headline inflation mildly decelerated in March, the underlying price dynamics look rather worrisome. The uptick in core inflation should reduce any speculation among market participants for an early rate cut by the central bank.

Economic fallout zone from Ukraine war to narrow to Russia’s backyard
1 day ago
RIDDLE: Try leaving Russia
3 days ago
ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook
5 days ago
PANNIER: Uzbekistan’s new constitution may be worth the paper it’s written on
7 days ago
ING: Hungarian inflation proves stickier than expected
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    6 days ago
  3. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    6 days ago
  4. Russian labour crisis looming as unemployment falls and emigration rises
    6 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    7 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    30 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    20 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    27 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss