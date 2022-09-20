Construction activity resilient in Romania despite rising costs

Construction activity resilient in Romania despite rising costs
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 20, 2022

The seasonally-adjusted construction activity index in Romania edged down by 1.2% m/m in July, but it remains close to the typical level achieved this year — nearly 5% above the last year’s average level.

In July, the construction volume index rose by 6.7% y/y, driven up by the activity in the non-residential buildings segment (+18.1% y/y), the most active this year compared to 2021.

For the whole January-July period, the construction volume index rose by 4.7% y/y, with the non-residential segment up 16.3% y/y.

Notably, the profitability of construction activity deteriorated significantly in the second quarter of the year, when the value added generated by the sector contracted by 1.1% y/y despite the 3.1% advance of the activity volume index. In the first quarter of the year, the value added generated by the sector increased by 6.0% y/y — in line with the 6.3% y/y stronger activity.

The shrinking profitability is expected to impact the activity volume eventually.

For instance, the Romanian industrial group TeraPlast, which is mainly involved in construction materials manufacturing, suspended a residential project citing the prohibitive cost of inputs.

TeraPlast put on ice plans to develop a residential project on the site of a relocated factory, in the central part of Bistrița city.

Ironically, company cited the increase in the prices of construction materials, combined with the accelerated evolution of energy costs and fuels.

TeraPlast had already reached an agreement with Alfa Construct Partners on the project, but the two parties suspended the agreement. TeraPlast said it has not abandoned the idea of such an investment, but postponed it for the time being. At the same time, the company said it remains open to selling the land along with the project, which has all the building permits.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania expects €200mn from 5G licenses in 2022

Moldova’s largest bank MAIB seeks listing in Bucharest

Romania's MedLife buys up health-tech company SanoPass

Data

Polish industrial production shows surprise growth of 10.9% in August

Demand is still poised to weaken in line with the overall economic slowdown.

Moldova’s retail sales freeze as households expect high energy bills

Record inflation of over 30% has also dragged down households’ capacity to consume.

Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 9.9% y/y in August

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 0.8% in August versus 0.6% m/m in July.

Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%

The Board of the Central Bank of Russia resolved to cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% at its policy meeting of September 16, making a sixth consecutive cut, but slowing the pace of monetary easing in line with expectations.

Poland’s inflation growth confirmed at 16.1% y/y in August

Another inflation surge will come in early 2023 after new prices of electricity and heat will have taken effect.

Polish industrial production shows surprise growth of 10.9% in August
8 hours ago
Moldova’s retail sales freeze as households expect high energy bills
9 hours ago
Poland’s core inflation picks up growth rate to 9.9% y/y in August
2 days ago
Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%
4 days ago
Poland’s inflation growth confirmed at 16.1% y/y in August
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 day ago
  2. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    6 days ago
  3. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    6 days ago
  4. PANNIER: At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, watch the action on the sidelines
    7 days ago
  5. PANNIER: As Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan descend into another border war, there’s no-one to stop the fighting
    3 days ago
  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    8 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    1 month ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    22 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  5. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss