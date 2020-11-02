Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia

Slovenia reported year-on-year consumer price deflation of 0.1% in October, while there was a 0.3% month-on-month increase in prices, the Republic of Slovenia Statistical Office said on October 30.

The annual fall in prices was driven by goods prices, which fell by 0.8% y/y, while service prices went up by 1.2%, the statistics office said.

“The largest downward impact on the annual inflation (by 1.2 of a percentage point) came from lower prices of petroleum products: the prices of petrol decreased by 22.5%, of diesel by 20.7% and of liquid fuels by 20.9%,” said the report.

This was balanced by a 3.6% rise in food prices, and higher prices of tobacco (5.3%) and water supply and miscellaneous home services (6.5%).

The y/y fall in prices in October reversed the 1.4% inflation reported in October 2019. The 12-month average price growth was 0.4%, compared with 1.6% in the same period last year.

Compared to September, prices were driven up in October by clothing and footwear prices (up by 8.9% and 5.3% respectively) as the new autumn-winter collections arrived in shops, as well as a 5.3% rise in tobacco prices.

Measured against the harmonised index of consumer prices, in October consumer prices decreased by 0.5% y/y, but rose by 0.3% m/m. The 12-month average price growth was 0.2%.