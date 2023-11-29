COP28 – what will be the main battles?

As around 70,000 people descend on Dubai for COP 28, the warning signs of the climate crisis are clear. So far this year has been the hottest ever, and the future looks bleak.

The world is on track to heat up by a hellish 2.5C to 2.9 Celsius by the end of the century, well past the international Paris Agreement limit of 1.5C to 2C above pre-industrial levels, said the recent UN emissions gap report.

Another major new report published earlier in November assessed found that global governments plan to produce around 110% more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, and 69% more than would be consistent with 2°C.

And only one nation is on track for its emissions targets, and that is – surprisingly – China, according to 2022 data from the International Energy Agency and Energy Transitions Commission.

Daily climate news is indeed dire, and political leaders are right now distracted by inflation and wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

The optics of the absence from COP28 of President Joe Biden of the US and President Xi Jinping of China are appalling given the existential nature of the climate crisis. COP28, from November 30 to December 12, is the largest and most important climate meeting globally.

Nor does it help that Sultan al-Jaber, who runs the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), is president of the COP28. Critics say this is a major conflict of interest given that according to the UN fossil fuels contribute 75% of climate emissions and nearly 90% of all CO2 emissions.

The host country, the UAE, is the third-largest oil-producing member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“This is a very sobering, even sombre moment as world leaders gather,” Rachel Cleetus, policy director of the climate programme at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told Bloomberg. “That said, there's a real opportunity in the climate space to secure some wins.”

What will be the main fights and debates at COP28?

Money is always the key issue – what should developed nations pay to the developing world, especially because the South’s people will be harder hit by the consequences, such as floods and droughts, of the climate crisis? There have been promises in the past but to be frank, they have not been kept or deadlines have been met years late.

Financing is needed to help slash emissions and also to adjust to the consequences of the climate crisis.

“Carbon colonialism” is a phrase that has recently crept into the lexicon. Mega-deals will increasingly be made whereby country-to-country offset trading takes off. In the developing world, the deals may be seen as another form of colonialism.

At stake also will be the phasing out fossil fuels – or what main producers would like to be unabated fossil fuels, that is continuing fossil fuel production with technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS). Major polluters such as China and the US are leading producers of fossil fuels, and do not want to stop that flow of income.

Talks in Germany earlier in 2023 had become gridlocked over the issue of finance and support, with some poorer nations refusing to talk about cutting emissions significantly without an equal focus on how the North would provide financing to them.

After the Bonn Climate Change Conference in June, David Waskow, international climate director at World Resources Institute, told CNBC: “Progress was underwhelming on nearly every front, with one main culprit: money.”

Money will be a “huge fight” between high-income and low-income nations at COP28, Sarah Shaw, climate justice & energy coordinator at Friends of the Earth International, told the broadcaster. “Developing countries are fighting for the climate finance that is not only their due, but which is required to ensure a just transition to a new renewable energy system for all.”

Tough talks will focus on phasing out coal, oil and gas. António Guterres, the UN’s secretary-general, said recently that the path to meeting the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C main target is obvious. “It requires tearing out the poisoned root of the climate crisis: fossil fuels,” he said.

At COP26 in Glasgow, countries had agreed to “phase down” coal, but not oil and gas. COP27 in Egypt saw more than 80 countries backing an Indian proposal to "phase down" fossil fuel use, but the proposal was not adopted.

G7 countries – such as China, Japan and the US – have since agreed to phase out unabated fossil fuels – whereby emissions are not captured – by 2050 at the latest.

The UAE’s al-Jaber has called for an outcome that “accelerates the inevitable and responsible phase down of all fossil fuels”, using language that is weaker than “phase out”.

Major oil and gas producers are unlikely to lead the charge.

Jeff Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, has told the Guardian that US negotiators will be “unable to lead the phase-out of fossil fuels” at COP28. “Not only do we produce more oil and gas than any other country, but Team Biden is greenlighting one fossil project after another,” he said. “The US is devoid of any moral authority to phasing out fossil fuels.”

The exact language used in any final declaration will be fought over fiercely, and Russia – a major oil and gas producer – has said it will oppose any phase out of fossil fuels.

Nor is the South necessarily behind an agreement for no more fossil fuel projects. “A blanket ban on investment in new fossil fuel projects is NOT equitable or just, and cannot be the basis for a just transition,” a group of African countries, led by Zambia, has told the UN.

Be that as it may, there will be much focus in Dubai on technologies such as CCS and the direct air capture of CO2, both of which – critics note – are so far unproven at scale.

Any deal at COP28 requires unanimous backing and is not binding, but is important nonetheless.

"Decisions that come out of the COP send signals to investors... it informs national governments, local governments, companies," Germany's climate envoy, Jennifer Morgan, told Reuters.

The non-binding global targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement, struck at the COP meet that year, have influenced nations’ emissions cutting targets, she said.

Future legal challenges against national decisions to expand fossil fuels could be bolstered too by an agreement to phase out unabated fossil fuels.

"It provides a hook where ordinary people can say, hey, you agreed to this and now you had better actually do it," Natalie Jones, policy adviser at the International Institute for Sustainable Development think-tank, also told Reuters.