Croatia ramps up power production from fossil fuels

Croatia ramps up power production from fossil fuels
By bne IntelliNews August 25, 2022

Croatia reported net electricity production of 1,003GWh in June, up by 14% y/y compared to the 880GWh produced in June 2021, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said on August 25. Electricity generation was up in monthly terms, from 914GWh produced in May.

The increase in annual terms was due to a significant rise in thermal power production.

Hydropower electricity generation was down by 12.2% y/y to 374GWh in June. Production at thermal power plants and CHP that use fossil fuels increased by 43.7% y/y to 401GWh. Output of wind power plants increased 59.3% y/y to 137GWh.

Imports were up compared to the same month of 2021, while exports were down. Electricity imports increased from 931GWh in June 2021 to 1,007GWh in June 2022, while exports decreased from 15GWh to 13GWh.

Related Content

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

Third nuclear block at Slovak NPP Mochovce obtains authorisation to operate

Ministers warn Bulgaria risks losing billions of dollars in arbitrage against Gazprom

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

Third nuclear block at Slovak NPP Mochovce obtains authorisation to operate

Ministers warn Bulgaria risks losing billions of dollars in arbitrage against Gazprom

Data

Diesel fuel prices in Turkey climbing again

In Istanbul, diesel up 258% y/y and gasoline higher by 173% y/y.

Russian industrial production falls only 0.5 in July, grows in seasonally adjusted terms, inflation continues to ease

Russia’s economy continues to do better than expected with industrial production falling only 0.5% y/y in July as after six months of war business adapts to the new conditions and put in a small gain in seasonally adjusted terms, Rosstat reports.

Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online

Across the EU 72% of EU internet users aged 16-74 read online news sites, newspapers or news magazines, but only 59% of Romanians read news online.

Russia on track for record wheat harvest but exports down by a quarter in July-August

Russia is on track for a record wheat harvest of 94.7mn tonnes, smashing the previous record of 84mn tonnes set in 2018, but exports are down by a quarter (27%) in the first two months of the new agricultural marketing year.

Tajikistan faces triple challenge of poverty, climate change and a fast-growing population

Tajikistan, the poorest country in Emerging Europe, also has its fastest growing population, which is expected to more than double by the end of the century.

Diesel fuel prices in Turkey climbing again
3 days ago
Russian industrial production falls only 0.5 in July, grows in seasonally adjusted terms, inflation continues to ease
4 days ago
Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online
4 days ago
Russia on track for record wheat harvest but exports down by a quarter in July-August
5 days ago
Tajikistan faces triple challenge of poverty, climate change and a fast-growing population
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom
    6 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    17 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    20 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    12 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss