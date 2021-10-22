Croatia’s Ericsson Nikola Tesla signs €4mn equipment deal with Bosnia’s HT Mostar

Croatian telecommunications equipment producer Ericsson Nikola Tesla (ENT) said on October 21 it has signed a deal worth HRK31mn (€4.12) with Bosnian telecoms operator HT Mostar on the upgrade and expansion of the LTE RAN network and the expansion of the transmission network and the software upgrade of its fixed-line communications.
“These contract strengthen additionally the cooperation between the companies and set infrastructure pre-conditions for implementation of the most modern technologies that would provide services with higher quality to end-users of HT Mostar,” Ericsson Nikola Tesla said in a press release filed on the website of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.
The new equipment would allow HT Mostar to expand the coverage and capacity of the 4G/4G+ networks.
Ericsson Nikola Tesla will increase the coverage and the capacity of the 4G/4G+ network, which would get the Bosnian company close to the implementation of a 5G network, Ericsson Nikola Tesla noted.
