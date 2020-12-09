Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off

Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2020

The Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) has urged Croatians to buy locally grown Christmas trees to support producers in the country. 

There are around 1,000 producers of Christmas trees, mostly selling to the domestic market, who put over 200,000 trees on the market last year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. However, exports are at a relatively low level, and there are substantial imports from Scandinavia. 

"Given such a large number of domestic producers, the export potential is significant,” said Dragan Kovacevic, the HGK’s vice-president for agriculture and tourism. 

Despite this, last year Croatia exported just 310 trees to Bosnia & Herzegovina for less than €1,300. In the same period, more than 28,000 Christmas trees were imported, of which two thirds were from Denmark, Europe’s largest exporter of Christmas trees.

Kovacevic noted that Croatia is growing Christmas tree plantations, with 140,000 seedlings of common and silver spruce planted on an area of approximately 40 hectares, and a smaller amount of fir and spruce intended exclusively for Christmas trees. Each tree takes around 10 years to grow. 

“This year shows an upward trend in domestic market demand. Our goal is to achieve an annual delivery of mature Christmas tree trees of 30,000 to 50,000 units, both for the domestic and European market, which is slowly opening up to us,” said the president of the Croatian Forests, Krunoslav Jakupčić, quoted by the HGK.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021

Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds

Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future

News

‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan

“A large part of the electorate is experiencing economic problems. Economic policies of the AKP party government appear to have received low marks,” says pollster.

Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise

Rule of law mechanism to remain but Budapest and Warsaw given guarantees that sanctions won't be used until the EU court decides whether they are in line with EU law.

Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin

While he remains free, Bishkek may struggle to negotiate for American aid.

Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed

The tender for the construction of the new nuclear unit at the Dukovany power plant in Czechia will be delayed to 2021, said the Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek.

Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president

Kosovo's parliament must elect a new president as Hashim Thaci stepped down after he was indicted for war crimes.

‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan
3 hours ago
Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
15 hours ago
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
1 day ago
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
1 day ago
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    2 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    10 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss