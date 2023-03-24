Crypto king arrested in Montenegro

Crypto king arrested in Montenegro
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2023

Montenegro’s police arrested fugitive crypto-king Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, on March 23, Interior Minister Filip Adzic wrote on Twitter.

Kwon is charged by the US of being responsible for the loss of more than $40bn.

“Former crypto-king who is behind the loss of more than $40bn was arrested at Podgorica airport with false documents,” Adzic wrote.

Know is wanted in the US, Singapore and South Korea.

The collapse of terraUSD coin in 2022 caused an unprecedented crash in crypto markets that prompted a multibillion-dollar selloff across crypto markets.

Kwon was charged with fraud and breaches of capital markets law in South Korea. The South Korean authorities have issued international arrest warrant for him, after being unable to locate Kwon.

South Korean authorities had information in 2022 that Kwon has travelled to an unknown country, believed to be Serbia, via Dubai after leaving Singapore, where Terraform was headquartered. His South Korean passport was revoked.

The meltdown of terraUSD and luna coins affected hundreds of thousands of investors, who were attracted by a scheme in which clients could lend their terra coins for a yield of up to 20%.

TerraUSD, a stablecoin, was designed to connect traditional and crypto markets. Traders use them like cash or a store of value between crypto trades.

Kwon is also being sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly arranging a cryptocurrency fraud that led to billions of dollars in losses by selling a number of digital assets not properly registered with regulators.

In May last year, terraUSD’s peg collapsed, sparking an unprecedented crisis of confidence in crypto markets and led to the bankruptcy of companies such as Celsius and Three Arrows Capital.

In May 2022, the “algorithmic stablecoin” terraUSD turned off its blockchain and was delisted from major exchanges.

The collapse of terraUSD fuelled concerns among international regulators that the stablecoin industry

In September last year, Interpol issued a red notice against Kwon. Meanwhile, Kwon has continued to make statements on social media without sharing his location since his disappearance.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Retail booms off the beaten track in Southeast Europe

All to play for in Russian-Chinese backyard

Djukanovic risks second-round defeat in Montenegro’s presidential election

Data

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast for 2023 from a fall of 0.8% to some small growth of between 0.1% and 0.2%, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said March 24.

Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

Romania’s GDP per capita soars to 77% of EU average, up from just 57% in 2012.

Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate

Lira has broken through 19 threshold in pre-election environment. With Erdogan heading for defeat, cautious markets will watch out for his next move.

Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices

Inflation in Belarus has fallen, but that has less to do with central bank policy and more to do with the fact that the government has fixed prices.

China's rise to being Russia's most important trade partner

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Putin in Moscow as formal talks take place as part of a three-day visit. With the strength of Sino-Russian ties under strong focus, this infographic shows how crucial China has become to the Russian economy.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023
1 day ago
Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
1 day ago
Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate
2 days ago
Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices
2 days ago
China's rise to being Russia's most important trade partner
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    4 days ago
  2. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    4 days ago
  4. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    1 day ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    7 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    13 days ago
  4. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    27 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss