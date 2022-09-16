"Cucumber rally" moderates Russian weekly deflation to 0.03%

Inflation in September was driven by a spike in cucumber prices but overall continues to fall. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 16, 2022

Russian consumer prices for the week ending September 12 deflated by 0.03% week on week, with deflation moderating from 0.13% seen in the previous week, according to the latest RosStat data. It estimated that annual inflation slowed from 14.08% to 14.06% on the reporting week. (chart)

Notably, the main contributor to the slowdown in price reduction was cucumbers, with the price of the vegetable rising by 8.4%, causing the price of all fruit and vegetables to fall by only 1.6% (while potatoes seasonally fell in price by 5.17%). In addition, the prices of airline tickets kept on rising, by 3.65% over the week. 

Amid the “cucumber rally” The Bell reminded that many analysts previously criticised RosStat for the heavy weightings of vegetables in inflation calculations. Should the rising prices of vegetables and flights be excluded from the calculations, deflation remained in the 0.07-0.09% range for the past three weeks, which means the deflationary trend is not over yet.

Inflation is in focus as the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is expected to keep cutting the key interest rate in the policy meeting of September 16, bringing it down from 8% to 7.5%.

The analysts cited by The Bell believe that the CBR has no particular reasons to react strongly to the latest weekly inflation data and maintain the consensus forecast of 50 basis points rate cut at the upcoming policy meeting.

To remind, the government expects annual inflation to moderate into the 12-13% range by the end of 2022, improving the initial forecast of 17.5%.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast

Poland’s inflation growth confirmed at 16.1% y/y in August

Slovenia’s IMAD upgrades 2022 GDP growth projection to 3%, lowers forecast for 2023

Data

Poland’s inflation growth confirmed at 16.1% y/y in August

Another inflation surge will come in early 2023 after new prices of electricity and heat will have taken effect.

Slovenia’s IMAD upgrades 2022 GDP growth projection to 3%, lowers forecast for 2023

The projection for 2022 was upgraded mainly due to higher growth in private consumption and the high contribution of inventory changes in the first half of the year.

Hungary’s automotive industry shifts to higher gear in July

Industrial production growth confirmed at 4%, and 6.6% according to workday-adjusted figures.

North Macedonia’s FX reserves continue to grow in August

Skopje builds up reserves for second month after several months of decline in fx reserves.

Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August

Soaring natural gas prices kept Moldova's inflation on upward trajectory despite central bank's rate hikes.

Poland’s inflation growth confirmed at 16.1% y/y in August
3 hours ago
Slovenia’s IMAD upgrades 2022 GDP growth projection to 3%, lowers forecast for 2023
17 hours ago
Hungary’s automotive industry shifts to higher gear in July
1 day ago
North Macedonia’s FX reserves continue to grow in August
3 days ago
Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    3 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    4 days ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    29 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Europe pays what it takes to bring in LNG but still cannot get enough
    7 days ago
  5. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    1 day ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    29 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    3 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    26 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  5. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss