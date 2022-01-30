Cyberattacks shut down Albanian online media

Cyberattacks shut down Albanian online media
By bne IntelliNews January 30, 2022

Several of Albania’s online media outlets have reported cyberattacks in the final week of January. They claim the attacks were ordered by Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj after they published a recording of Veliaj’s expletive-laden tirade against the Albanian Football Federation (FShF).

Veliaj has repeatedly called for the FShF’s head, Armand Duka, to be investigated, accusing him of corruption, money laundering and other offences. In the audio recording, released by the FShF on January 23, Veliaj vowed to “control football” and “piss on” the FShF. Amid an escalation of the public row between Veliaj and Duka last week, an explosion was reported at the gates of Duka’s home in the port city of Durres on the evening of January 24. 

Media outlets including dosja.al, faktor.al, Lapsi.al, SportExpress and syri.net reported cyberattacks, which they argued had been ordered by Veliaj after published the recording, according to a statement from SafeJournalists Networked, which represents 8,200 media professionals in the Western Balkans. 

Veliaj has confirmed the authenticity of the recording, but has not commented on the accusations concerning the cyberattacks. 

On January 27, SafeJournalists Networked said it had sought to find out from prosecutors and police if the cyberattacks are being investigated but said they had not received an answer. 

“We urge competent authorities to initiate swift and comprehensive investigation about all attacks which took place in the previous few days. It is very important to investigate who is behind these attacks and possibly remove the suspicion that the media is currently directing at Mayor Erion Veliaj,” the statement from SafeJournalists said. 

“The digital safety of online media portals and their staff is crucial. It is important for media outlets to report these attacks to the authorities, who on the other hand must ensure proper investigation and transparency. It is also important to develop media outlets’ capacities and infrastructure in terms of digital safety,” said Blerjana Bino, SafeJournalists researcher in Albania. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albanian president says public debt at “very worrying” 84% of GDP

wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023

Explosion at Albanian Football Federation head’s home after voting scandal

Tech

Croatian farm management software company AGRIVI opens office in US

Croatian company aims to strengthen its global position in farm management software.

Romania’s venture capital investments quadruple to €116mn in 2021

FintechOS’ €51mn Series B round accounted for a substantial share of the investments in 2021.

Serbia-founded HTEC Group raises $140mn for global expansion

Investment in fast-growing consulting, software engineering and digital product development company HTEC Group is among the largest initial funding rounds by dollar value in Europe this past year, HTEC said.

Illegal crypto farm busted as government urges Albanians to save power

Police estimated that the group had spent around €1mn to set up two crypto labs, where they seized hundreds of devices.

Georgia’s mountainous cryptocurrency problem

The legendary mountain region of Svaneti has turned into a cryptocurrency mint, resulting in chronic electricity shortages.

Croatian farm management software company AGRIVI opens office in US
2 days ago
Romania’s venture capital investments quadruple to €116mn in 2021
3 days ago
Serbia-founded HTEC Group raises $140mn for global expansion
4 days ago
Illegal crypto farm busted as government urges Albanians to save power
8 days ago
Georgia’s mountainous cryptocurrency problem
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    4 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    7 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    1 day ago
  5. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    8 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    4 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    24 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    21 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss