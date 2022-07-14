Czech consumer prices grow by record 17% in June

Czech consumer prices grow by record 17% in June
Czech inflation up to 17.2% in June / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 14, 2022

Czech consumer prices rose by 17.2% year-on-year in June (chart), to the highest level since December 1993, according to data published by the Czech Statistics Office (CSO). The inflation growth slightly exceeded analysts' expectations, who had predicted inflation growth at 17%. It has also significantly exceeded the upper boundary of the tolerance band around the Czech National Bank’s (CNB) target.

"Y/y price growth has accelerated significantly since last July and already exceeded 17%. This acceleration was again most influenced by prices of food, which increased by 18% in June, y/y," said Jiri Mrazek, director of the Price Statistics Department.

"Although the CNB's spring forecast shows June inflation as a peak, we expect inflation to rise further not only because of continued general inflationary pressures but mainly because of the recently announced energy price increases by major suppliers in the Czech Republic," said Frantisek Taborsky, FX & FI Strategist at ING Bank, adding that these changes should feed through to inflation mainly in July and August. 

However, "given the uncertain mix of fixed and floating contracts, we can expect a second round of this effect in the coming months and a further jump in the New Year repricing in January," he noted. 

Petr Kral, Executive Director, Monetary Department, stressed that the increase in energy prices on exchanges to record highs in the spring months was also driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "The war is also reflected in rising food prices due to soaring prices of agricultural commodities, as Ukraine is one of the world’s leading wheat exporters. The marked increase in oil prices as a result of the war and sanctions on Russian oil exports to the EU is also reflected in exceptionally high year-on-year growth in fuel prices," he said. 

According to the ING Bank current forecast, inflation is expected to rise further to 17.8% in July. "However, given the above we could see a much bigger jump and we could see inflation very close to 20% y/y over the next three months," Taborsky said. 

He anticipates the new CNB forecast published in early August to show a similar trajectory, which may be one of the reasons for the CNB's currently more aggressive approach to FX interventions. "Despite this, for now, we still believe that the CNB will leave rates unchanged in August. However, this will lead to renewed pressure on the koruna, which may ultimately lead to an exit from FX interventions or a shift to a more flexible regime compared to the current commitment style, and an additional rate hike in September or at an unscheduled meeting if needed," he added. The CNB raised its key interest rates by 1.25 percentage points at the end of June, bringing the base interest rate to the highest level since 1999 at 7%.

Radim Dohnal, an analyst at Capitalinked.com, said that monitoring annual inflation is now rather confusing. According to him, the key is the rate of price growth or its change, i.e. m/m inflation. And it slowed to 1.6% in June. Before that it was 1.7% and twice 1.8%. "I consider that a slowing of the pace and a chance that we are at or past the peak," he noted.

In monthly comparison, consumer prices in June increased by 1.6%, driven primarily by higher prices in housing, water, electricity, gas and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

"Inflation in 2Q22 is an upside risk to the baseline scenario of the spring forecast and to the scenario featuring a more distant monetary policy horizon than the standard one used in the CNB’s forecasting system. All newly available data will be fully incorporated into the CNB’s summer forecast," commented Kral. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The CBR’s macroeconomic survey paints a mixed picture of Russia’s growth out to 2025

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

Data

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Russia’s international currency reserves have fallen by $56.7bn to reach $572.7bn (including the CBR’s frozen reserves in Europe) as of July 8, the Central Bank of Russia reported on July 15.

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) put through an emergency rate hike in June to subdue soaring inflation, but to little effect. The rate of price growth continued to hit 21.5% in June (chart), the central bank reported on June 14.

Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000

Inflation rose to 13.2% year-on-year, while in month-on-month terms, growth in prices in June slowed to 1.2%.

Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start

The outlook for the production and export of Ukraine’s grain production this year has tumbled due to the war raging in the country, stoking fears of a global food crisis.

Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May

Headline industrial output increased by 9.4% y/y in May, with automotive output up 8.7%.

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn
19 hours ago
Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June
22 hours ago
Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000
1 day ago
Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start
1 day ago
Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    2 days ago
  3. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    5 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    7 days ago
  5. Russian court reverses ruling impeding Kazakh oil exports but situation remains tense
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    20 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    27 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    15 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    14 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss