Czech industrial production up by 6.4% y/y in 2021

By bne IntelliNews February 8, 2022

Czech industrial production dropped in real terms by 2.1% y/y and by 2.9% month-on-month in December, the Czech Statistics Office reported on February 7. In 2021, industrial output grew by 6.4% year-on-year in 2021, down by more than 7% compared to the pre-pandemic level.

“In 2021, industrial output increased by 6.4% after having decreased by over 7% before. Compared to the previous year, the production volume increased in an overall majority of economic activities of industry in a virtually even manner. However, due to difficulties in production of motor vehicles, the pre-Covid level has not been attained,” said Radek Matejka, Director of the Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department. 

The highest annual growth in December was seen in manufacture of other transport equipment (up by 15.1%), followed by manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (by 11.8%) and in electricity and gas (up by 4.8%).

“Industry ended up in a decrease in 2021 – both in December and the whole last quarter. A key contribution to that result came from car production and related fields, in which enterprises continued to struggle with issues in supply chains and increasing prices of materials and energies. A higher comparison basis also played its role,” Veronika Dolezalova, Head of Industrial Statistics Unit, noted.

In addition to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry in Czechia is still struggling with a chip shortage. It grew by 3.4% y/y last year. In 2021, the production of other transport equipment improved by 22%, machinery production went up by 9.4% and electrical equipment by 11.2%.

The value of new orders grew by 5.3% y/y in December, driven mainly by manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (an increase of 62.6%), manufacture of electrical equipment (up 10.9%) and manufacture of fabricated metal products (up 9.6%). 

North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas

West Balkans would be hard hit if if Russia "turns off the tap" as a result of the standoff with Western powers over Ukraine.

Russia’s gas production in January at a five-year high

The output of Russian gas was at its highest level in the last five years, while oil production was at a four-year low, CDU TEK reported at the start of February.

Russia's car and LCV sales fall 3.7% y/y to 91,662 units in January

Russia's car and LCV sales (excluding Mercedes and BMW) declined 3.7% y/y to 91,662 units in January, according to the latest data from the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

Hungary’s industry outperforms despite capacity crunch in automotive sector

Industrial production rose 5.8% y/y in December, the fastest rate since the summer.

Headline inflation in Georgia stays high at 13.9% y/y in January

Core inflation reaches 5.6% y/y.

