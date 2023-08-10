Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July

Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera August 10, 2023

Czech inflation increased by 8.8% year-on-year, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) reported. This is easing down by 0.9 percentage points from June when the y-o-y increase dropped to single digits for the first time in a year and a half.

The summer price hike in the recreation and culture sector drove the 0.5% month-on-month increase in July. Despite the easing, Czech inflation is the ninth highest in Europe.

Pavla Sediva of CZSO singled out the impact of food prices on the weakened y-o-y growth. “They have been slowing down their y-o-y growth since December last year,” she commented, adding that growth of food prices was 9.5% and fell by 0.8% m-o-m.

Meat prices increased by 3.2% y-o-y, while milk, cheese and eggs by 8.3%, margarine and vegetable fats by 3.6%, fruit by 10.3%, and sugar by 44.7%.

Prices in the sector of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels had a significant influence on the overall price growth. Rental prices increased by 7.6%, water supply by 16.3%, sewage collection by 26.9%, electricity by 23.4%, and heat and hot water by 38.9%.

The Czech Press Agency (CTK) quoted an analysis by investment Platform Port, according to which Czech inflation remains the ninth highest inflation in Europe. Hungary has the highest inflation with 17.6%, followed by Serbia (13.7%) and Ukraine (11.3%). The lowest inflation is in Cyprus (1.47%), followed by Lichtenstein (1.6%) and Switzerland (1.6%).

Many local analysts expect the inflation to ease further in the coming months but warned that a fuel tax hike would negatively influence this development.

Head economist of UniCredit Bank Patrik Rozumbersky told CTK that there might not be further easing already in August. “Inflation will be boosted by the current price hike in fuels”, which besides higher taxes, is also driven by higher oil prices on world markets, Rozumbersky was quoted as saying by CTK.

Vit Endler, head of the crowdfunding platform Fingood, projected that the Czech central bank (CNB) is unlikely to change its interest rate policy given that “the CNB’s 2% inflation target remains unforeseeable”.

The CNB has consistently kept the interest rates at 7% since Governor Ales Michl took over last summer.   

Data

Ruble drops to below RUB100 to the dollar for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war

The Russian ruble dropped below RUB100 to the dollar on August 14 for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia’s economy back on “stable growth trajectory”, to grow by 1.5-2.5% in next two years says CBR

The Central Bank of Russia has substantially upgraded its growth outlook for the next two years, raising the upper band for its group outlook in 2024 to 2.5% from 1.6%, and to 2% in 2025 from 1.5%, the regulator said on August 11.

Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July

Expectations of a further decline to 7.5% y/y at the end of the year have been thrown into question by robust wage rises in Romania.

Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 12.5% in July

Annual inflation remained high for food and non-alcoholic beverages, with prices growing by 20.4% y/y.

Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July

Falling transport prices, down by 9.4% y/y in July, helped drag down overall inflation in Kosovo.

Reports

