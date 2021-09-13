Czech inflation in August up to its highest level since November 2008

Czech inflation in August up to its highest level since November 2008
By bne IntelliNews September 13, 2021

Czech inflation rose to 4.1% year-on-year in August, the highest since November 2008, up by 0.7 percentage points (pp) compared to inflation level in July and 1pp higher than the Czech National Bank’s (CNB) current forecast, driven mainly by higher prices for housing, according to data published by the Czech Statistics Office (CSO). 

“Inflation thus increased further, visibly exceeding the upper boundary of the tolerance band around the CNB’s target. Consumer prices adjusted for the first-round effects of changes to indirect taxes rose by 3.9% y/y in August,” said CNB Executive Director, Monetary Department, Petr Kral.

Prices of goods increased by 3.6% y/y and prices of services by 4.9% y/y in August.  “This development came both from prices of goods and services in almost all consumer basket divisions. Prices of goods increased by 3.6% and services almost by 5% compared with last August,” noted Pavla Sediva, head of Consumer Price Statistics Unit of CSO.

“By raising prices, service providers made up partly for the low or zero sales they recorded during the shutdowns and for growth in their operating expenses. For example, price growth in restaurants thus accelerated further in August. Growth in services prices is also being driven significantly by imputed rents (which have a relatively high weight in the Czech CPI) in the context of fast growth in property prices and prices in construction,” Kral added. 

In the housing sector, which had the biggest impact on inflation in August, the level of rents rose by 2.5%. 

"The fact that the scissors between the CNB's inflation estimate and reality widened further in August gives the central bank a compelling reason to continue tightening monetary policy. The CNB is thus almost certain to raise interest rates at the end of the month," commented UniCredit Bank analyst Patrik Rozumbersky for the Czech News Agency. 

"The central bank's response will not be long in coming. The CNB may raise interest rates by 0.5pp as early as the end of September and will probably continue to raise rates in the coming months," added David Marek, chief economist at Deloitte. 

According to the CNB summer forecast, inflation will increase above the upper boundary of the tolerance band around the 2% inflation target in the 2H21, due to an upswing in food price inflation, continued high core inflation and strong fuel price inflation. 

“This will later be joined by renewed administered price inflation. The currently strong overall inflation pressures will start to ease gradually at the end of this year. This will be due partly to a slowdown in the currently rapid growth in import prices,” Kral noted. 

Domestic price pressures are expected to go up slightly, impacted by increased consumer demand and a gradual pick-up in wage growth. 

In 2022 inflation should return towards the 2% target, supported by a tightening of monetary conditions.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine were emerging markets with biggest upgrades from Fitch over last five years

ISTANBUL BLOG: ‘Core’ blimey guvnor

Energy prices take Romania's inflation to 5.3% in August

Data

Three major companies traded on Bucharest stock exchange doubled investors’ money over the past year

Blue chips Medlife and TeraPlast and real estate developer Impact boasted price increases in excess of 100% in 12 months.

HICP inflation in Kosovo hits 4.7% in August

High inflation over the past 12 months has reversed the effects of several months of deflation in the first part of 2020.

Russia's inflation at 6.7% in August, to remain above target until 3Q22

Russia's consumer price index posted 0.2% month on month and 6.7% year on year in August 2021. Inflation continued to accelerate, and was slightly above the Bloomberg consensus expectations of 0.1% m/m and 6.7% y/y.

Energy prices take Romania's inflation to 5.3% in August

Headline inflation in Romania accelerated from 4.95% y/y in July to 5.25% y/y in August, reaching the highest level since May-June 2018.

Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates 50bp to 8.5% as expected

The National Bank of Ukraine hiked interest rates by 50bp to 8.5% on September 9 as expected as it continues to battle soaring inflation.

Three major companies traded on Bucharest stock exchange doubled investors’ money over the past year
5 hours ago
HICP inflation in Kosovo hits 4.7% in August
5 hours ago
Russia's inflation at 6.7% in August, to remain above target until 3Q22
6 hours ago
Energy prices take Romania's inflation to 5.3% in August
20 hours ago
Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates 50bp to 8.5% as expected
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    6 days ago
  2. Intense fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir between Taliban and NRF rebel forces
    6 days ago
  3. BUCHAREST BLOG: Three days that plunged Romania into chaos
    7 days ago
  4. E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun
    4 days ago
  5. Turkish airport with next to no passengers put up for sale
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    6 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    14 days ago
  4. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    27 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss