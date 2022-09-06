Czech opposition leader tells readers of his own newspapers to ignore the media

Czech opposition leader tells readers of his own newspapers to ignore the media
Andrej Babis: “Don’t you feel that television, newspapers and news websites are only telling you part of the story?" / bne IntelliNews
By Robert Anderson in Prague September 6, 2022

Czech billionaire populist Andrej Babis has taken out front page advertisements in two of his own newspapers calling on readers to ignore the media and tune in instead to his own social media show.

Opponents of the former premier jumped on the move as yet another example of the way Babis has encouraged mistrust of the media and misinformation.

During his 2017-2021 government the premier regularly attacked the media, particularly the state broadcaster, which he argued was biased against him.  His ANO party voted for board members that consistently harassed Czech Television’s chief executive.

Veronika Sedláčková, of the Czech branch of the International Press Institute, told The Guardian that Babis’ campaign was “an attack on serious journalism and serious media”.

“[Mr Babiš’] goal is to weaken the influence of serious media, and weaken public trust in the journalists and democratic institutions of the Czech Republic.”

Babis, an agro-chemical billionaire, entered politics by buying two of the country’s main newspapers, Mlada Fronta Dnes and Lidove Noviny, in 2013 and turning them into mouthpieces of his new Ano party. He became finance minister in 2014 and was prime minister from 2017 until December 2021.

Babis has also invested in expensive and very effective social media campaigns, portraying himself as an ordinary guy in his Cau Lidi (Hi folks) social media show, even though in reality he enjoys a billionaire lifestyle.

Before the last general election, the Pandora Papers leak revealed that he had bought a chateau in the south of France for £13m, using an offshore structure. Babis has dismissed any wrongoing and blamed the leak for his election defeat.

In the adverts, under a large picture of himself, Babis asks “Do you believe the media?” and “Don’t you feel that television, newspapers and news websites are only telling you part of the story? That they don’t talk about anything? That they leave something out? Or are they deliberately omitting something?”

Babis’ ANO party is standing across the country in Senate and municipal elections on September 23-24 and the premier is expected to launch his campaign for president this autumn ahead of the elections in January.

ANO held a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Petr Fiala last week, attacking his government for mishandling the cost of living crisis and a corruption scandal inside the STAN party.

However, Babis’ hopes of  returning to power are overshadowed by his trial in the Capi Hnizdo case, which begins on Monday, where he is accused of fraudulently claiming EU funds. Moreover, opinion polls currently show that the would lose the run-off in the presidential election to former general Petr Pavel.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Surveying Kazakh and Kyrgyz attitudes on Russia’s war

Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattack that downed government sites

Croatia’s Span opens cyber security centre in Zagreb

News

Czech demonstration organisers make a business from it

Conspiracy theorists disseminating disinformation about COVID-19 are often the same actors spreading disinformation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moody’s affirms Montenegro’s B1 rating but warns of growing political risk

Rising political instability at home and spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict weigh on Montenegro’s economic and fiscal outlook.

Opposition party demands resignation of Bulgaria’s ‘pro-Russian’ energy minister

Caretaker Energy Minister Rossen Hristov accused of trying to bring Bulgaria back into Russia’s sphere of influence as he seeks to resume gas deliveries from Gazprom.

Proposed gas price cap prompts EU discord and Russian threats

The EU has proposed capping the price of Russian natural gas, as Brussels doubles down on efforts to hamper Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Southeast European governments rush to offer new anti-crisis packages

Albania and Croatia the latest to announce new measures to help their populations cope with soaring prices.

Czech demonstration organisers make a business from it
29 minutes ago
Moody’s affirms Montenegro’s B1 rating but warns of growing political risk
7 hours ago
Opposition party demands resignation of Bulgaria’s ‘pro-Russian’ energy minister
19 hours ago
Proposed gas price cap prompts EU discord and Russian threats
2 days ago
Southeast European governments rush to offer new anti-crisis packages
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    3 days ago
  2. S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
    4 days ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    3 days ago
  4. EM debt crisis around the corner
    3 days ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    25 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    30 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    25 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  4. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    21 days ago
  5. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss