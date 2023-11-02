Czech PMI remained in decline in October

Czech PMI remained in decline in October
The Czech PMI is still in decline. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 2, 2023

The seasonally adjusted Czech Republic Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 42.0 in October, still indicating a monthly deterioration.

The September figure is slightly better from 41.7 in September but remains well below the 50 mark, separating growth and decline, and the downturn was among the steepest this year.

“The Czech manufacturing sector saw little change in the landscape during October, as output, new orders and employment contracted further,” commented Sian Jones, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Employment was cut at the second-fastest pace since the initial stages of the pandemic,” Jones pointed out, adding that “firms downgraded optimism to the lowest in 2023 to date” amid  “weak domestic and foreign client demand.”

S&P report also noted that new sales fell at one of the sharpest rates in three-and-a-half years and that operating expenses declined for the eighth month in a row.

Producers reduced their selling prices in response to a drop in costs, including decreasing energy and material expenses. Output charges fell at the quickest rate since June 2009, S&P pointed out.

Jones projected Czech National Bank (CNB) “to begin cutting interest rates at their November meeting amid downward pressure on prices.”

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Young Czech political star sentenced to three years for rape

Czech economy teeters on edge of another recession

Czech billionaire Andrej Babis says he will continue to lead his populist ANO party

Data

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September

Industrial production prices in Romania increased by 2% m/m in September, the steepest rise since October 2022.

Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index grew 0.6 points to 44.5 in October.

October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months

Industry hopes demand drop-off will prove to be blip rather than start of sustained downturn.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips in October, inflation and labour pressures strong

Operating conditions at Russian manufacturing firms improved at a solid pace in October, albeit slower than in September and amid sharp cost inflation pressure, according to the latest report from S&P Global.

October PMI shows Turkish manufacturers scaling back production amid contracting demand

Total new business slowed to the largest extent in a year.

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September
10 hours ago
Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory
10 hours ago
October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips in October, inflation and labour pressures strong
1 day ago
October PMI shows Turkish manufacturers scaling back production amid contracting demand
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    2 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    21 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss