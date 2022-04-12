Czech unemployment rate falls to 3.4% in March

The Czech Republic's unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.4 % in March, the Czech Labour Office has reported. The total number of unemployed people amounted to 252,873, down by 10,560 m/m, while the number of vacancies offered by employers reached 360,168.

"Employers are currently looking for new employees in agriculture, forestry, construction and logistics, among others. They are also interested in skilled craftsmen and manufacturing workers,” said Viktor Najmon, director general of the Labour Office.

“At the same time, there is also a growing interest of municipalities in workers in community service," he said, adding that in the coming months, the situation on the Czech labour market would depend on the development of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

As shown by available data to date, more than 12,600 Ukrainians have found jobs in Czechia since February 24, when the Russian invasion of their country began. The most filled positions are in manufacturing, logistics and services. There are currently around 8,400 Ukrainian refugees registered with Czech labour offices as ready to start work immediately.