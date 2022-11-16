Data shows Turkey undisputed world leader in cryptocurrency trading

Data shows Turkey undisputed world leader in cryptocurrency trading
/ BIS
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade November 16, 2022

On average, 3% of Turks actively used cryptocurrency exchange apps every day in June, a study published by the Bank of International Settlement (BIS) showed on November 14.

At 3%, Turks took another world number one monthly ranking for crypto trading.

Story pic: Average monthly app usage per 100,000 people.

The BIS has compiled data on the daily use of crypto trading apps for 95 countries since 2015.

“Over the period of analysis, crypto exchange app adoption, measured with the number of total downloads per 100,000 people, is highest in Turkey,” the BIS noted.

Turkey officially hosts a population of 83mn registered inhabitants. On November 15, crypto exchanges in Turkey registered a daily transaction volume of $279mn.

Turkey also claimed a world record when an average 5% of Turks traded crypto on each day of December 2021, a month that saw the Turkish lira (TRY) crash from the 13s versus the USD to the 18s within a few days.

Ranking Country name Date Monthly average daily active users (%)
1 Turkey Dec-2021 5.05%
2 Turkey Nov-2021 4.86%
3 Turkey May-2021 4.51%
4 Turkey Jan-2022 4.08%
5 Turkey Apr-2021 4.05%
6 Turkey Oct-2021 3.77%
7 Turkey Feb-2022 3.69%
8 Turkey Jun-2021 3.56%
9 Turkey Mar-2022 3.55%
10 Turkey Apr-2022 3.48%
11 Turkey May-2022 3.41%
12 Turkey Aug-2021 3.39%
13 Turkey Sep-2021 3.28%
14 Turkey Jul-2021 2.95%
15 Turkey Jun-2022 2.92%
16 UK May-2021 2.75%
17 USA Nov-2021 2.64%
18 Turkey Mar-2021 2.60%
19 UK Nov-2021 2.55%
20 USA May-2021 2.48%
21 UK Oct-2021 2.21%
22 USA Oct-2021 2.21%
23 UK Dec-2021 2.15%
117 Russia Nov-2021 0.83%
271 Saudi Arabia Dec-2021 0.36%
326 South Africa May-2021 0.29%

Table: Each month, Turkey’s rival in trading crypto is essentially Turkey. In May 2021, the UK proved a modest threat to Turkey's top ranking when 2.8% of Britons traded crypto versus 4.5% of Turks.

Across the bne Intellinews news regions, Russians broke their record when 0.83% of them traded crypto on average each day in November 2021.

Saudi Arabians registered a percentage of 0.36% in December 2021 and South Africans 0.29% in May 2021.

Turkey holds some intriguing world number one rankings. In September, it took top spot from Brazil for the world’s most expensive iPhones, with the launch of the iPhone 14.

The country is also the regional leader in the bne IntelliNews Despair Index. And it posts the highest or second highest official GDP growth figures in the world. It is also competing to top the global inflation league.

Separately, on October 27, the BIS’ triennial central bank survey showed that the daily transaction volume on Turkey’s hard currency markets contracted to $18bn in 2022 from $19bn in 2019, $22bn in 2016 and a record high of $27bn in 2013.

Since 2018, when the lira crashed in a Turkish currency crisis, the country's government has strived to scale down and locally control the financial markets.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan’s “People’s IPO” stars are ready for listing

INTERVIEW: Orient group investing into Uzbekistan's growing population and investment-friendly climate

INTERVIEW: Giorgi Paresishvili, chairman of Tashkent Stock Exchange

Tech

Former Tinkoff head rebuffs “libellous” allegations by billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov

The former CEO of digital bank Tinkoff has taken to his blog to rebut allegations from the bank's former owner that he is continuing to work for the bank in breach of sanctions.

Revenues from online sales in Slovenia up 42% in 2021

2021 was another year with substantial growth of online sales in Slovenia, following the record set in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income at Mobile Communications of Iran slumps 21% m/m amid regime’s internet blackouts

Former communications minister warns stock market value of Iranian telecom sector in danger of dropping sharply, with serious liquidity problems possibly ahead.

Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV

Ahead of elections, president will hope to present car as a Turkish economic success story. But at roughly €50,000, it is unaffordable to most Turks.

Sandberg Capital acquires majority stake in Hungary's Green Fox Academy

Budapest-headquartered Green Fox Academy offers online and on-campus classes for people who want to start a career in IT.

Former Tinkoff head rebuffs “libellous” allegations by billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov
11 days ago
Revenues from online sales in Slovenia up 42% in 2021
13 days ago
Income at Mobile Communications of Iran slumps 21% m/m amid regime’s internet blackouts
16 days ago
Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
16 days ago
Sandberg Capital acquires majority stake in Hungary's Green Fox Academy
22 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    22 hours ago
  2. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    5 days ago
  3. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    7 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  5. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    27 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    15 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    16 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    27 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss