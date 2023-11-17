David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.

David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 17, 2023

New British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has made his first working visit to Ukraine, just days after his surprise appointment.

The former British Prime Minister, now titled Lord Cameron, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he wanted Kyiv to be his “first visit” in his new role. Cameron reiterated the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine, promising moral, diplomatic and military assistance for “however long it takes.” 

"I've had some disagreements with Boris Johnson, we've known each other for 40 years, but his support for you was the finest thing he and his government did,” the Foreign Secretary said.

In return, Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the UK's consistent backing, emphasising the importance of unified global attention amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

"This is very important, especially now, when the world is paying attention not only to the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, and dividing the focus really does not help," he said. "We are grateful for the unwavering support of Ukraine from the United Kingdom. We are grateful for the warm welcome of Ukrainian citizens in the UK. And we are glad that you came to Ukraine.”

During the meeting, Cameron and Zelenskiy discussed weapons, arms production and Black Sea security. Cameron emphasised the UK's support for Ukraine in resisting Russia's invasion, and praised Ukrainian forces for pushing back Russian troops in the Black Sea. 

“As winter approaches, we continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they resist Putin's illegal invasion. In the last three months, they have pushed Russia back in the Black Sea and are opening vital sea trade routes for the Ukrainian economy and global food supplies,” he said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin holds a third oligarch meeting

MOSCOW BLOG: OFAC takes up the whack-a-mole hammer

US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies

News

EBRD supports €3bn plan for North Macedonia's green energy transition

The focus of North Macedonia's coal-to-renewables transition is the REK Bitola thermal power plant that contributes over 70% of the country's total electricity production.

US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has charged three more UAE-flagged tanker with busting sanctions by ignoring the $60 oil price cap and has issued warning letters to 30 more shippers operating more than 100 vessels.

Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels yield limited progress

Serbian and Kosovan negotiators' separate meetings with EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak revealed a continued impasse in key areas.

Bulgaria’s government close to collapse amid tensions over Russian oil imports

Two of the three formations behind Bulgaria's government are threatening to pull out after disagreements over the end of the derogation for Russian oil imports.

Erdogan set to push Scholz for Eurofighter jet sales in Berlin meeting

German chancellor expected to block any such deal. Tensions between Turkey and allies on approach to Israel and Sweden’s Nato application among obstacles.

EBRD supports €3bn plan for North Macedonia's green energy transition
1 hour ago
US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies
9 hours ago
Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels yield limited progress
12 hours ago
Bulgaria’s government close to collapse amid tensions over Russian oil imports
13 hours ago
Erdogan set to push Scholz for Eurofighter jet sales in Berlin meeting
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    7 days ago
  4. Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
    4 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    24 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    25 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss