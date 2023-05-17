EBRD 2023: Bullish Kyrgyzstan mulls IPOs, new loans for development

EBRD 2023: Bullish Kyrgyzstan mulls IPOs, new loans for development
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 17, 2023

Kyrgyzstan is considering raising money to finance major investment projects while the Central Asian country is also mulling the privatisation of state-owned companies, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov told the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) annual meeting in Samarkand on May 16. 

At a session dedicated to Kyrgyzstan, Baisalov sought to reassure investors that the country is a safe and financially stable destination. Investors were rattled by the country’s third post-independence revolution in 2020, which was followed by the nationalisation of its largest asset, the Kumtor gold mine. 

“We are going to start taking more loans for our development,” Baisalov told the panel.

He also disclosed that Kyrgyzstan is “discussing quite a few privatisation projects”, as well as considering IPOs and Eurobond issues. 

“These projects are two to three years ahead, but I want to reiterate that the Kyrgyz Republic is under new leadership, there is momentum of growth and hope,” Baisalov said. 

Bishkek is also looking to its eastern neighbour China for investment into major infrastructure projects. Central Asian leaders, including Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, are due to visit Beijing this week. 

According to Baisalov, the most important issue to be discussed is the planned China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway, but Japarov is also expected to sign an agreement on Chinese investment into renewables in Kyrgyzstan. 

Baisalov talked of a turnaround in the country’s finances following concerns voiced by analysts and other observers about the debt burden and financial sustainability. 

“Analysts were warning about an impending foreign debt servicing problem that was going to peak in the next few years,” he told the panel. 

“But our president just a few hours ago told [Kyrgyz news agency] Kabar it’s not a problem. We're looking at a debt to GDP ratio of less than 40%. And we are very confident in our future … just a few years ago we were looking at austerity measures, and now we don’t even feel that [the debt burden], thanks to new resources we have on hand.” 

This contrasts with a warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December 2022 that without fiscal consolidation, Kyrgyzstan’s public debt will rise gradually from 58% of GDP in 2022 to 61% of GDP by 2027.

The increase in revenues is likely partly linked to Kumtor, but Baisalov also outlined other steps the government has taken, resulting, he said, in a doubling of revenues since 2021. 

“In two years we succeeded in doubling state revenue. This was done by good governance, walking the walk. Effective administration, stronger management, transparency, without introducing a single new tax, just by improving administration [of] customs and tax, and management of our national treasures. This year we had KGS500bn [$5.7bn] of total revenue; in 2021 it was twice less.” 

This enabled the government to hike public sector salaries, including for teachers, who are in strong demand given Kyrgyzstan’s fast-growing, youthful population. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit

Milestone China-Central Asia ‘5+1’ summit pursues new blueprint for relations

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

News

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.

Vzevolod Knyazev, the ex-head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, has been sent to custody for 60 days with the option of posting bail set at UAH107mn ($2.9mn) over bribery charges amounting to $2.7mn, Suspilne reported on May 18.

Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has fallen and is now completely controlled by Russia’s forces, the leader of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video posted on social media.

Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety

Uzbek official cited as saying “negotiations with the Afghan side are held on a regular basis, but in a closed mode so as not to disturb society”.

Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade

Hundreds of thousands call for end to violence at third protest since mass shootings as frustration with government mounts.

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.
6 hours ago
Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces
8 hours ago
Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety
18 hours ago
Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade
19 hours ago
Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    7 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    12 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss