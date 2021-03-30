EBRD president paying virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31

The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, is paying a virtual visit to Kazakhstan between March 29-31 to meet with senior government officials and bank clients.

The three-day programme features the president meeting with Kazakhstan’s senior leadership, including Prime Minister Askar Mamin and First Deputy Prime Minister and EBRD governor Alikhan Smailov. Other engagements include meetings with Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, National Bank governor Erbolat Dossayev and East Kazakhstan Region’s governor Daniyal Akhmetov. Renaud-Basso is also set to meet the chair of Kazakhstan’s Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform and governor of Astana International Financial Centre, Kairat Kelimbetov, and the chair of the Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, Madina Abylkassymova.

The EBRD president will also participate in the signing of an Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement between the development bank and Kazakhstan. It will feature an agreement on an infrastructure project in east Kazakhstan.

“During this visit, we are going to jointly agree on the reforms and priority projects we can work on in the coming years,” Renaud-Bassso said.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than $7.95bn in Kazakhstan via 280 projects.