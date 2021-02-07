EBRD provides €40mn funding to support Turkey investments that help “tilt to green”

By bne IntelIiNews February 7, 2021

In its first transaction with Turkey’s Is Leasing, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a €40mn loan for on-lending to companies to finance investments in resource efficiency and small-scale renewable energy projects.

Greening the Turkish economy is one of the EBRD’s main stated goals in the country. The bank said it was committed to providing funds and policy support that will help Turkey cope with the coronavirus crisis and use the current situation to “tilt to green” decisively.

The loan has been extended under the Turkey Sustainable Energy Financing Facility backed by the European Union and funds from Turkey’s treasury and finance ministry. Launched in 2010, the credit line has provided €666 million to finance more than 1,800 projects, helping to install a total of 582 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country.

The loan will also help strengthen the financial sector in the country and contribute to a faster increase in the use of leasing, a viable alternative to debt financing, the EBRD said. 

To date the development bank has invested almost €13bn in Turkey through 334 projects, with 95% of this in the private sector. In 2020, the EBRD stepped up its financing in the country to €1.7bn from €1bn in 35 projects in 2019. 

Is Leasing is the second-largest leasing company in terms of leasing receivables in Turkey and is a subsidiary of IsBank, Turkey’s largest private lender.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EDB and Kazakhstan sign MoU on developing digital trade projects

The Russia-led Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish and develop long-term ... more

EBRD, UNDP pioneer social impact bond working with smallholder farmers in Armenia

A social impact bond pilot programme announced on February 4 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ... more

EBRD provides €15mn loan to ProCredit Bank in Moldova to support small businesses

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €15mn loan to ProCredit Bank in Moldova to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, the ... more

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    2 days ago
  2. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    7 days ago
  3. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    5 days ago
  4. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    4 days ago
  5. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    29 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    11 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    22 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    19 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss