EBRD puts €80mn in Poland-based Enterprise Investors’ fund

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed €80mn to a private equity fund managed by Poland-based Enterprise Investors, the bank said on July 6.

The commitment is to “increase the availability of private equity financing in Central and Eastern Europe,” the EBRD said in a statement.

The bank’s investment is also “set to promote private and entrepreneurial initiatives in the region by supporting the development of alternative funding sources. It will also strengthen the region’s financial sector and support the growth of its corporate sector.”

“We are pleased to support a long-standing EBRD client like Enterprise Investors at a time when the global fundraising outlook is tightening, exacerbated by the economic, geopolitical and humanitarian impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Anne Fossemalle, director of the EBRD’s fund investments team.

Enterprise Investors is one of the largest and oldest private equity firms in Central and Eastern Europe. Based in Warsaw, the firm has raised nine funds, investing and committing €2.2 billion through 154 investments, and has already exited 137 companies.

The EBRD has been investing in private equity funds since 1992 and has provided more than €5 billion through 237 investments. Each year, the bank commits between €250 million and €350 million to private equity funds across the EBRD regions.