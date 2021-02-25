EBRD to fund two water and wastewater upgrade projects in Bulgaria

By bne IntelliNews February 25, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on February 25 it will provide co-financing for two water and wastewater utility upgrade projects in Bulgaria.

The two projects aim to raise the operations of the utilities to the standard of EU directives, save more drinking water and treat greater volumes of wastewater before discharge.

The EBRD will lend €3.7mn to the water and wastewater utility in the Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora to co-finance a project for its upgrade.

The total value of this project is €52mn and it is financed mainly by EU grants. Another €2.4mn loan is provided from the EU’s European structural and investment funds (ESIF).

The EBRD will also participate equally in a €2.7mn loan for the upgrade of a regional utility serving the cities of Vratsa, Byala Slatina, Mezdra and Kozloduy. The other half of the loan will be provided by ESIF.

The cost of this project is €21.3mn with most of the funding coming from EU grants and the state budget.

