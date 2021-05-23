EBRD to lend €25mn to Raiffesen Leasing Croatia to support local SMEs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on May 21 it has approved a €25mn senior unsecured loan to Raiffeisen Leasing in Croatia to support local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The project aims to help Raiffeisen Leasing Croatia to expand its SMEs portfolio outside the capital Zagreb.
The loan is provided under the EBRD’s Financial Intermediary Framework (FIF).
“The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) lessees to ensure their uninterrupted access to finance following the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the EBRD said in a notice.
