EDB and Kazakhstan sign MoU on developing digital trade projects

The Russia-led Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish and develop long-term cooperation in implementing digital trade projects in Kazakhstan and other EDB member states, the EDB said in a statement.

Cooperation will cover the following areas: promoting non-primary exports; developing domestic trade; involving small and medium sized businesses in integration by applying digital solutions in Eurasia; improving trade infrastructure; advancing exchange and electronic trade; and working out possible financing options for the MTI’s projects.

The parties intend to boost the involvement of the private sector, including small and medium sized businesses, and scale up the best digital trade solutions in Eurasia, the statement said

“We have a very important and pressing task to develop digital projects that would contribute to the advancement and integration of the Eurasian countries,” said Amangeldy Issenov, deputy chairman of the EDB Management Board. “As a leading multilateral development bank in the region, we are interested in participating and assisting in the projects implemented by the Ministry using the EDB’s expertise and financial instruments.”