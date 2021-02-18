EDB to fund new KAMAZ plant in Kazakhstan

By bne IntelIiNews February 18, 2021

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is set to provide a five-year loan facility for a total of RUB12bn (€135mn) to set up production of axle drives and a foundry in an industrial zone in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay as part of financing for Russia’s KAMAZ vehicle producer, the EDB said. 

The foundry will manufacture axle casings, cylinder blocks, and cylinder heads for KAMAZ’s new K5 generation trucks. All products are set to be delivered to KAMAZ’s main assembly facilities in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia.

“KAMAZ is setting up a plant in Kazakhstan and its products will be used at the automobile giant’s main production facilities in Russia. We have all the necessary expertise and experience in both Kazakhstan and Russia. We are therefore ready to support our partners at all stages of project implementation, including technical assistance,” said Nikolai Podguzov, chairman of the management board of the EDB. 

The EDB is an international financial institution led by Russia and Kazakhstan with a focus on promoting integration and development in its member countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The EDB's charter capital totals $7bn.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

PFI Awards name Eurasian Development Bank’s financing of Big Almaty Ring Road transport deal of 2020

The Project Finance International (PFI) Awards have selected Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB's) project to finance the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) in Kazakhstan as the ... more

ADB raises €17mn from first Kazakh gender bond

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on February 9 raised Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 8.4bn (€17mn) from the first gender bond issued in Kazakhstan. The bond’s ... more

EDB and Kazakhstan sign MoU on developing digital trade projects

The Russia-led Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish and develop long-term ... more

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    4 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    3 days ago
  3. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    2 days ago
  4. Ukraine and Lithuania imported record amounts of power from Belarus, but move to break ties with its power grid
    4 days ago
  5. Turkey’s Q2 natural gas import prices set to rise, talks launched on Iran contract
    3 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    4 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    23 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 month ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    14 days ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss