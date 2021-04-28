EIB provides €30mn loan to Bosnia’s Intesa Sanpaolo Banka to support SME recovery

By bne IntelliNews April 28, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on April 28 it will provide €30mn to Bosnia’s Intesa Sanpaolo Banka BiH to accelerate the recovery of companies in the country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are part of the EIB financial programme for the Western Balkans dedicated to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loan deal, signed between the EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo Banka, will be used for on-lending to companies in the industrial, tourism, agriculture and services sectors, the EIB said.

This operation also supports job creation for young people in Bosnia and Herzegovina through the European Youth Employment and Training for the Western Balkans (EYET) Initiative by encouraging companies to provide employment and vocational training to young people.

Since 2009, the EIB has provided €430mn to the private sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has helped sustain over 90 000 jobs.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Serbia agrees $400mn guarantee scheme with US’ DFC for bank loans to businesses

Serbia’s finance ministry said on April 28 it agreed a new guarantee scheme with the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which foresees the DFC to provide $400mn as guarantees for ... more

EBRD loans Turkish beverage producer Uludag €15mn for expansion

Turkish beverage producer Uludag is set to expand its operations with a €15mn loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The loan will finance research ... more

World Bank says Turkey’s poverty rate likely rose two percentage points to 12% in 2020

Turkey’s saw relatively strong economic growth in 2020 compared to other countries but at the same time its poverty rate climbed and unemployment became more prevalent, according to the World ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    9 days ago
  2. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    8 days ago
  3. VISEGRAD BLOG: Czech President Zeman's pro-Russian policy blows up in his face
    8 days ago
  4. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    2 days ago
  5. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    2 months ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    9 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    15 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    30 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    15 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss