Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and China agree to push ahead with $25bn of projects

By bne IntelIiNews May 19, 2023

Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and China agreed to push ahead with $25bn worth of projects on the sidelines of a business forum in China.

Some 41 documents aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries were signed on the eve of the China-Central Asia Summit  in Xian, China, on April 18.

Among other deals, agreements were reached on financing the construction of power lines and substations; creating a multimodal logistics centre; renewing and modernising Uzbekistan Railways locomotives; constructing an Uzbek-Chinese agro-industrial park; creating an Uzbek-Chinese biotechnological cluster; expanding the telecommunications infrastructure of Uzbektelecom; jointly producing Chinese brand EXEED cars; and producing electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars jointly with China’s BYD Auto Industry.

On the same day, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping met and discussed matters including cooperation in the fight against poverty, the development of alternative energy sources and the production of EVs and hybrid cars.

The heads of state also emphasised the importance of making an early start on practical work required for the construction of the planned China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Trans-Afghan railway project office launched in Tashkent

A project office for coordinating the construction of the proposed Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway opened its doors on May 12 in Tashkent. The office will coordinate the development of a ... more

Tajikistan calls for ‘security belt’ around Afghanistan to combat drug smuggling

Tajikistan has called on member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to establish an independent agency and ring of tight border security to combat drug trafficking from ... more

Second Chinese capital recommended for region bordering Central and South Asia by Beijing-funded study

A Chinese government-funded study has recommended a second capital in the country’s far-western Xinjiang region bordering Central and South Asia to rebalance China’s economy, address ethnic ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    7 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    12 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss