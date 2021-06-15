Erdogan pays historic visit to post-war Nagorno-Karabakh

Erdogan pays historic visit to post-war Nagorno-Karabakh
Erdogan, left, was treated to a guard of honour on his arrival in Azerbaijan. He is seen accompanied by Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev.
By bne IntelIiNews June 15, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 15 became the first high-ranking foreign leader to visit Nagorno-Karabakh since it was recaptured by Azerbaijani forces during last year’s Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Erdogan’s visit was to Shusha, a culturally symbolic city for foes Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The visit will not go down well with Armenia, which during the six-week war that ended last November with a clear Azerbaijani victory and a Moscow-brokered ceasefire that surrendered swathes of territory to Baku, protested that a bellicose Turkey had deployed military advisers in the field to direct Azerbaijani offensives as well as Syrian mercenaries. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied that that was the case, but Turkish, as well as Israeli, combat drones, including “kamikaze” drones, acquired by Azerbaijan were widely seen as decisive in bringing about Armenia’s stinging defeat in the world’s first “drone war”. While the conflict was under way, Erdogan dismissed Western calls for a halt to the fighting, but since Donald Trump departed the White House and Joe Biden arrived in the Oval Office, there has been a noticeable adjustment in Turkey’s foreign policy that has seen less aggression expressed towards Armenia and attempts to rebuild torn ties with regional rivals including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Erdogan’s political and economic difficulties in Turkey have reached dire straits and upsetting the Biden administration with a continuation of the aggressive foreign policy Erdogan deployed throughout the Trump years—Trump remained almost entirely disengaged from the Karabakh war—would risk a potentially perilous worsening of the situation.

Greeted by Aliyev

On his visit to Shusha, Erdogan was greeted by Azerbaijan’s strongman president Ilham Aliyev.

He was accompanied by First Lady Emine Erodgan, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and several other top officials during a tour of the city, which suffered severe damage in the conflict that claimed over 6,000 lives.

Turkish companies are expected to play a major role in post-war reconstruction efforts.

Shusha, sometimes referred to as the “pearl” of Nagorno-Karabakh, has strategic military value as it is located on high ground above Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital Stepanakert and the road linking the disputed territory with Armenia.

Following the Shusha visit, Erdogan, who met Biden on the sidelines of a Brussels Nato summit on June 14, was set to deliver a speech to the Azerbaijani parliament. On June 16, he will attend the Euro 2020 football match at the Baku Olympic Stadium between Turkey and Wales. The alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey is so close that the match has been described as a “Turkey home game”. AFP reported that during the Shusha visit, Erdogan pledged that Turkey would support Azerbaijan if it was attacked.

Erdogan loyalist newspaper Daily Sabah on June 15 reported that Erdogan and Aliyev signed a memorandum of alliance “to carry relations further in several fields” during the historic Shusha visit.

At a joint press conference, Aliyev reportedly said that the memorandum included political and commercial issues while "our cooperation in the defence industry as well as mutual military aid are especially underlined in this document”.

It was also reported that Erdogan for his part said that “Karabakh has returned to its owners", while once again congratulating Azerbaijan on its victory in the war.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish firms benefit from Azerbaijan’s victory

Armenian election rhetoric grows violent

International Crisis Group releases new field-researched report on Karabakh

News

Albania introduces new high denomination banknote as demand for cash grows

Pandemic further boosted demand for cash that was already pushed up by combination of economic growth and low banking penetration.

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo fail to make progress in normalisation dialogue

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says there was nothing the two sides could agree on at meeting with Kosovan PM Albin Kurti.

Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies

Nato leaders designated China as presenting “systemic challenges” in a communiqué issued after a one-day summit in Brussels on June 14, as US President Joe Biden continued his tour through Europe.

Hungary’s most powerful oligarch says he is just a lightning rod for attacks on Orban

Hungary’s opposition is putting Meszaros at the centre of its campaign in what promises to be the closest elections since 2002.

US sanctions on Russia’s OFZ local debt come into force

The US sanctions imposed on April 15 that bar US investors from buying Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills in primary auctions come into force on June 14.

Albania introduces new high denomination banknote as demand for cash grows
23 hours ago
Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo fail to make progress in normalisation dialogue
1 day ago
Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
1 day ago
Hungary’s most powerful oligarch says he is just a lightning rod for attacks on Orban
2 days ago
US sanctions on Russia’s OFZ local debt come into force
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    3 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    1 day ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    1 day ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    25 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    28 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    15 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss