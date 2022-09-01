Erdogan regime protests ‘fake news’ after Reuters probes Turkey’s muzzled media

Erdogan regime protests ‘fake news’ after Reuters probes Turkey’s muzzled media
Fahrettin Altun, head of the Erdogan administration's Directorate of Communications, is seen bottom right. / Turkic States, cc-by-sa 2.0.
By bne IntelIiNews September 1, 2022

A Reuters investigation into Turkey’s “muzzled media” on August 31 drew a charge of “fake news” from Fahrettin Altun, head of the government’s Directorate of Communications.

The news agency’s report concluded that “the Turkish mainstream media, once a more lively clash of ideas, has become a tight chain of command of government-approved headlines, front pages and topics of TV debate.

“Interviews with dozens of sources in the media, government officials and regulators portray an industry that has fallen in line with other formerly independent institutions that [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has bent to his will, including, his critics say, the judiciary, military, central bank and large parts of the education system. Government pressure and media self-censorship share the blame, according to the people interviewed by Reuters.”

Responding to the investigation, Altun was reported by government-controlled TRT World as tweeting that Reuters was an "apparatus of perception operations and systematic manipulation".

The news service referred to more than a dozen industry insiders as saying that directions to newsrooms in Turkey “often come from officials in the government’s Directorate of Communications, which handles media relations... The directorate is an Erdogan creation, employing some 1,500 people and headquartered in a tower block in Ankara”. Altun’s officials, it added, “issue their instructions in phone calls or Whatsapp messages that sometimes address newsroom managers with the familiar ‘brother’,”.

The Reuters report also observed: “As Turkey approaches presidential and parliamentary elections, which are due in the course of the next year, Erdogan finds himself trailing in many polls. His unorthodox policy of slashing interest rates set off a currency crisis and inflationary spiral even before the war in Ukraine caused a surge in global energy and food prices. The lira has lost more than a quarter of its value this year and annual inflation is 80%, deepening poverty among Erdogan’s main working-class and lower-middle-class supporters.

“Political analysts say the president will need as much media help as he can get if he is to extend his tenure to a third decade leading Turkey, a Nato member and regional military power that sits at the crossroads of global migration, trade and history.”

In May, the Erdogan administration proposed a law it claimed would fight media “disinformation”. It did not define what that is.

News

Poland says it will demand €1.3 trillion in WW2 reparations from Germany

Ruling PiS party plays German card again. Germany says reparations issue was settled 70 years ago.

Kazakhstan's Tokayev to call snap presidential election

Move comes not nine months after bloody unrest shook the Central Asian nation and amid doubts in Russia over the Kazakh regime’s alignment with the Kremlin.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrives at the occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant

"The things I needed to see, I saw," said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi after visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, despite shelling that shut down operating unit 5 and attacks on the nearby city of Enerhodar.

Moldova summons Russian diplomat over Lavrov threat

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked of “protecting” Russian-speakers in Moldova — indicating a possible repeat of the invasion playbook used in Georgia and Ukraine.

Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia

Russian intelligence expected to intensify its operations inside the EU to provide technologies and chemicals for the Russian military as sanctions bite.

Reports

