Erdogan scraps retirement age requirement, move is latest pre-election sweetener

Erdogan scraps retirement age requirement, move is latest pre-election sweetener
Analysts say Erdogan's retirement offer to millions of workers will place a heavy burden on the state budget. / Turkish Presidency.
By bne IntelIiNews December 29, 2022

Turkey’s Erdogan administration is stepping up efforts to deliver pre-election sweeteners for the electorate ahead of the country’s parliamentary and presidential polls scheduled for June.

On December 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for nearly three decades, eliminated a retirement age requirement. The move will enable more than 2mn workers, regardless of age, to retire immediately. Turkey’s government wants to set aside at least Turkish lira (TRY) 250bn ($13.4bn) in the first year of the early retirement scheme to fund the delivery of the pledge, Bloomberg has reported. There are anxieties that the early retirement offer amounts to the most permanent burden placed on the state budget in recent years, with a negative impact on the country’s risk premium and inflation among the consequences.

People who started working before September 1999, when changes were made to the law regulating retirement requirements, and who have completed 20-25 years of social security registered working life, will benefit from the move. Erdogan claimed 2.25mn people were presently eligible to retire immediately. There are currently 13.9mn pensioners in Turkey.

Previously, Turkey’s retirement age for women was 58 years, while for men it was 60 years.

In another pre-election boost for Turks suffering from their country’s longstanding economic crisis—a crisis marked by rampant inflation and the destruction of the value of the Turkish lira (TRY), widely blamed on claimed economic mismanagement attributed to Erdogan—it was announced on December 22 that Turkey's monthly minimum wage will be Turkish lira TRY 8,507 ($454) in 2023, up 55% from the level determined in July 2022 and 100% higher than the level set in January 2022.

Erdogan said the minimum wage may be increased again across the upcoming year.

Representatives of the employee unions that took part in the minimum wage talks did not attend the announcement of the hike at the presidential palace, Reuters reported. Erdogan said the employer and employee unions could not settle on a minimum wage agreement, prompting the government to step in to determine the scale of the hike.

Businesses in Turkey are now braced for employee cost increases amid global economic difficulties.

As he ratchets up his election campaign, Erdogan will also try to maximise use of the low interest rates he’s brought in despite rampant inflation. The benchmark rate stands at 9% versus inflation of 84%.

Though Turkey’s central bank on December 22 stuck to its word by leaving the key rate unchanged for the first time in five months, at 9% following 500 bp of rate cuts since August, Erdogan already has the single-digit figure he was looking for a credit splurge to fire up growth.

“We want investors to make investments,” Erdogan told his AKP ruling party deputies in a speech on last week. “Here you go 9%; now invest.” 

Economist Selva Bahar Baziki was quoted by Bloomberg Economics as saying: “The central bank’s current accommodative stance will weaken the lira and further pressure price gains. It will try to contain this negative feedback by relying on non-interest rate tools that have so far guided the financial sector toward lira-based assets and liabilities, favoring lending to exporters. We also expect the central bank to continue with its currency market interventions.”

Erdogan, meanwhile, has announced an $11bn package of government-backed cheap loans for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). 

Affordable housing projects and subsidised utility bills are also part of the pre-election mix.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan moves uranium exports through Middle Corridor

Tentative signs of improvement in Turkey’s manufacturing sector shown by December PMI

PANNIER: How Putin may have leant on Turkmenistan to spike gas-for-Europe plan

News

McDonald’s revokes licence of Bosnian franchise after series of scandals

Closure reportedly follows disputes concerning unpaid rent and alleged political involvement.

Croatia’s government threatens to blacklist retailers who hike prices during switch to euro

Economy minister says vendors won't get away with hiking prices after euro adoption, but retailers blame high inflation for price increases.

Kyrgyzstan presses ahead with prosecution of border deal critics despite hunger strike

Making an example of group looks like attempt to put indefinite end to Kyrgyzstan’s periodic cycle of extra-parliamentary regime changes.

Belarus Corruption Watch: How companies in Central Asia help Belarus bypass Western sanctions

In a recent investigation, the Belarusian Investigative Centre has detailed how Belarusian wood working suppliers use Central Asian countries to circumvent EU sanctions.

Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist

Move appears to be response to arrest by Iranian regime of seven people with links to UK amid anti-government protests.

McDonald’s revokes licence of Bosnian franchise after series of scandals
1 day ago
Croatia’s government threatens to blacklist retailers who hike prices during switch to euro
1 day ago
Kyrgyzstan presses ahead with prosecution of border deal critics despite hunger strike
1 day ago
Belarus Corruption Watch: How companies in Central Asia help Belarus bypass Western sanctions
1 day ago
Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    3 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    2 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    4 days ago
  5. Croatia switches to euro ten years after joining EU
    3 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    25 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    26 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    30 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    30 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss