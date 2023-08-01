Estonia to punish companies that chop down forests to make way for construction

Estonia to punish companies that chop down forests to make way for construction
/ Alexandr via Pixabay
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius August 1, 2023

After the Estonian government promised in its coalition agreement to tax deforestation, the Ministry of Climate is considering requiring deforesters to plant equal volumes of new forest to replace cleared trees as well, BNS, a Baltic newswire, and ERR.ee. the website of Estonian national broadcaster ERR, reported on August 1.

Deforestation is the complete removal of a forest in order to convert it to some other, non-forest use, such as the construction of buildings, railways or roads.

Ministry of Climate Undersecretary Marku Lamp said that clearing forests for the construction of settlements or roads directly impedes the achievement of nature conservation and climate targets, as it reduces the area of forested land, thus reducing the amount of carbon it sequesters.

Lamp added that it's also necessary to compensate for deforestation because cutting down forests reduces suitable habitats available for forest biota as well as business income and tax revenues from forestry.

Ants Erik, board chair at the Estonian Private Forest Union (Eesti Erametsaliit, EEML) is in favour of the government's tax plan. He added, however, that tax revenue generated by deforestation should go to surrounding land and forest owners, as deforestation could drive wildlife to relocate to adjacent forests, due to which the state may impose additional restrictions on the property owners.

While the initial government action plan called for the climate ministry to have come up with deforestation specifications and proposals by the middle of summer, according to Lamp, all of the details regarding the tax, such as the size thereof, nonetheless won't be clear until autumn.

According to the Ministry of Climate's data, over the last decade, an average of 1,500 hectares of land in Estonia has been deforested each year, most of the time necessitated by the expansion of built-up areas. This was followed by deforestation for road construction purposes, BNS reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lithuanian PM says army prepared for Wagner’s move to neighbouring Belarus

G7 pledges long-term security commitment to Ukraine

How Vilnius became the safest yet emptiest capital

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Heatwave shuts down Iran for two days

Iranians are suffering from an extreme heatwave which has forced the government to close offices, banks and education centres from north to south. Iran's power grid is also expected to weaken with the ongoing high temperatures.

bneGREEN: Romania to revive Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped hydropower plant project

Major project first broached by Nicolae Ceausescu in the 1970s was repeatedly revived but never implemented.

bneGREEN: Costs surge in offshore wind, rattling the sector

Swedish giant utility Vattenfall recently halted a wind farm project, the Norfolk Boreas offshore site off the UK, citing costs that had become inflated by 40%.

bneGREEN: Funding secured for North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project

Consortium leader HSE says project will put Slovenia on the hydrogen future map.

bneGREEN: Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector to be placed under three-year state of emergency

Ministers to expedite special measures to address growing power shortages linked to climate impacts on river flows.

bneGREEN: Heatwave shuts down Iran for two days
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Romania to revive Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped hydropower plant project
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Costs surge in offshore wind, rattling the sector
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Funding secured for North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project
7 days ago
bneGREEN: Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector to be placed under three-year state of emergency
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  2. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    5 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    5 days ago
  4. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  5. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    16 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss