EU and G7 agree on Russian petroleum product price caps

EU and G7 agree on Russian petroleum product price caps
The European Council and the G7 have agreed to introduce a price cap of $100 per barrel for premium Russian oil products such as diesel, kerosene and gasoline, and a $45 per barrel cap for discounted products such as fuel oil and naphtha. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 5, 2023

The EU and G7 agreed on February 4 to impose two separate caps on different Russian petroleum products based on their market value, in an effort to further strangle Moscow’s revenue stream from oil and gas exports.

As proposed by the European Commission, the European Council and the G7 have agreed to introduce a price cap of $100 per barrel for premium Russian oil products such as diesel, kerosene and gasoline, and a $45 per barrel cap for discounted products such as fuel oil and naphtha. EU and G7-based companies will be barred from providing transport services for the sale of Russian petroleum products, or any technical assistance, brokering services, financing or financial assistance for the delivery of those cargoes, unless the price caps are complied with.

The caps came into force on February 5, three months after a similar cap of $60 per barrel was introduced on Russian crude oil exports.

“We are making Putin pay for his atrocious war. Russia is paying a heavy price, as our sanctions are eroding its economy, throwing it back by a generation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “Today, we are turning up the pressure further by introducing additional price caps on Russian petroleum products.”

The EU aims to have a tenth package of sanctions against Russia introduced by the first anniversary of Moscow launching its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, von der Leyen said.

The latest measures allow for a 55-day wind-down period during which seaborne Russian petroleum products purchased above the price cap can still be received, provided that they were loaded onto a vessel prior to February 5 and unloaded at the final port of destination prior to April 1, 2023.

“The price caps for petroleum products and crude oil will be continually monitored to ensure their effectiveness and impact,” the European Commission said. “The price caps themselves will be reviewed and adjusted as appropriate.”

The European Council said it would review the price cap mechanism for Russian crude oil in mid-March, with reviews due to take place every two months after that. This was a win for more hawkish EU states including Poland and the Baltics, which had demanded the two-month review.

The caps on Russian fuel exports coincide with the introduction of an embargo by the EU of those supplies. Therefore the caps are aimed at depriving Moscow of revenues from other markets such as India and China.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Baltic companies still trading extensively with Russia

Russian gas pipe flow dips to record low in January

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

News

Russian foreign minister speaks of Moldova as the “next Ukraine”

Chisinau on high alert after Russia's Sergei Lavrov claims the West “has got its sights” on Moldova and country's president is "itching to join Nato".

Turkey accuses West of waging ‘psychological warfare’ to wreck its tourism industry

Interior minister angered by series of terrorism security alerts. Tensions also arise over US sanctions that could leave Russian aircraft with no ground service at Turkish airports.

Raised tempers over Kosovo spark scuffle in Serbian parliament

Opposition MPs interrupted President Aleksandar Vucic’s speech chanting "Treason" and "We don't give up Kosovo”.

Croatia to pay $235mn arbitration award to MOL

Croatia will pay MOL $235mn after losing a series of arbitration and legal hearings over the 2009 deal that allowed MOL to obtain a dominant position in INA.

Ukraine anti-corruption officers raid home of Kolomoisky

The oligarch, once close to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is suspected of embezzling oil products worth $1bn and evading customs payments.

Russian foreign minister speaks of Moldova as the “next Ukraine”
2 days ago
Turkey accuses West of waging ‘psychological warfare’ to wreck its tourism industry
2 days ago
Raised tempers over Kosovo spark scuffle in Serbian parliament
3 days ago
Croatia to pay $235mn arbitration award to MOL
3 days ago
Ukraine anti-corruption officers raid home of Kolomoisky
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    25 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    13 days ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    11 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    13 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    12 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    25 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss