EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law

EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law
The commission's timeframe covers two terms of the centrist government of Civic Platform (PO) headed by Donald Tusk in 2007-2015. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 31, 2023

The European Commission and the US State Department have condemned Poland for adopting legislation ostensibly designed to probe Russia’s influence on the country’s internal security but which could be used  to eliminate key opposition figures from running in the election later this year.

The European Commission said it was “very concerned by the adoption of a new law in Poland creating a special committee to investigate Russian influence”.

“This new law raises concerns that it could be used to affect the possibility of individuals to run for public office, without fair trial … The European Commission is currently analysing this new law and will not hesitate to take immediate action as necessary,” the Commission said.

The US State Department said in a statement: “The US government is concerned by the Polish government’s passage of new legislation that could be misused to interfere with Poland’s free and fair elections.” 

“We share the concerns expressed by many observers that this law to create a commission to investigate Russian influence could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process,” it added.

“We call on the government of Poland to ensure this law does not preempt voters’ ability to vote for candidate of their choice and that it not be invoked or abused in ways that could affect the perceived legitimacy of elections,” the statement also read.

President Andrzej Duda signed off on the legislation on May 29 after it was passed by his former party Law and Justice (PiS) earlier this week. A political storm has ensued, with PiS officials rushing in to defend the law while the opposition has united in criticising it.

The new law establishes a commission which will have the power to bar individuals from receiving security clearance or “performing functions related to spending public funds” for a period of up to 10 years if the commission determines their decisions were influenced by Russia.

Both sanction types would effectively make it impossible to take up any important government post or even run in elections.

The commission will look at alleged instances of Russian influence that might have taken place between 2007 and 2022. The timeframe covers two terms of the centrist government of Civic Platform (PO) headed by Donald Tusk in 2007-2015.  Tusk later became president of the European Council.

The opposition fears the bill could be an attempt at eliminating Tusk from running in this autumn’s election under trumped-up allegations served up by the commission.

Tusk has been touring Poland for weeks canvassing support ahead of the election due this autumn. Some observers said that the public's perception of PiS targeting Tusk could boost the popularity of him personally and his party.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish GDP confirmed flat in Q1

South Korea emerges as key ammo supplier for Ukraine

Polish inflation eases again to 13% y/y in May, flash estimate shows

News

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north

Kurti defiant in the face of strong criticism from Kosovo's Western allies.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president

Narrow victory of ruling party candidate could damage the coalition as the other two parties are unhappy about New Unity holding the presidency as well as the premiership.

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

Western countries haven't imposed sanctions on Russian fertiliser exports, but the Kremlin claims trade is hampered by difficulty processing payments, and obtaining vessels and insurance

Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP

Budget is based on optimistic forecast of 4% economic growth next year and includes halving of windfall taxes on banks, pharmaceutical companies and energy suppliers.

Teachers strike puts Romania’s ruling coalition at risk

Thousands of teachers marched through Bucharest calling for higher wages but with tax revenues well below target the government can’t afford a pay rise.

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north
11 hours ago
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president
17 hours ago
Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says
18 hours ago
Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP
1 day ago
Teachers strike puts Romania’s ruling coalition at risk
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    3 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    3 days ago
  5. TURKISH ELECTION LIVE: Erdogan wins presidential run-off (As it happened)
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    21 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    23 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss