EU gives Moldova €60mn grant to mitigate energy crisis

EU gives Moldova €60mn grant to mitigate energy crisis
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 28, 2021

Moldova is receiving a €60mn grant from the European Union to help with its energy crisis, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on October 27, according to a statement on the presidency website. 

After Gazprom cut its deliveries on October 1, the country has been paying around €1mn per day to purchase around 1mn cubic metres of gas from other sources and keep the pressure in its pipelines from falling below the minimum threshold. Moldova is currently using between 7mn and 8mn cubic metres of gas each day, which is expected to rise to between 12mn and 15mn cubic metres as winter approaches.

"The European Union provides the Republic of Moldova with €60mn for managing the gas supply crisis," the presidency statement said. 

"The non-reimbursable assistance is provided as a result of a constant dialogue between the Moldovan authorities and the European Union."

A European Commission official quoted by Politico confirmed the €60mn would be a grant rather than a loan and that further financing could be released, but declined to provide details.

Moldova is under pressure to secure a natural gas contract to cover its consumption after November 1, from Gazprom or any other supplier. Gazprom is conditioning a new long-term contract on inking an agreement on the repayment of $709mn historic debt and meanwhile charges spot prices ($790 per 1,000 cubic metres in October) that Moldova is struggling to pay.

Meanwhile, PGNiG and DXT Commodities won the auction held by Moldova’s Energocom on October 27 and will deliver 1.5mn cubic metres on October 28.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on October 27 denied a report by the Financial Times that Gazprom had asked Moldova to adjust its economic relations with the EU in exchange for a favourable gas price.

"No political aspects exist nor can there be any. These are purely commercial talks. There is a need [for gas], a business proposal is on the table, so is a proposed discount, and there is also the problem of accumulated debt. All this is commercial in nature, there is no politicisation here and there cannot be," Peskov stressed, quoted by Tass

The reaction of the Russian official came after the Financial Times wrote that Gazprom proposed to Moldova to amend the agreement on duty-free trade with the EU and to postpone the adoption of the third energy package agreed with Brussels through the EU-Moldova Association Agreement signed in June 2014, which provides for the liberalisation of the gas market in Moldova.

Gazprom announced on October 27 that the negotiations with the Moldovan authorities are continuing in St. Petersburg.

A working meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, Moldova’s Deputy PM Andrei Spinu and Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban took place on October 27 in St. Petersburg, the company said.

The parties continued their negotiations on the terms and conditions of the new contract for Russian gas supplies to Moldova, as well as current issues pertaining to the cooperation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz, the press release reads without providing any details on the outcome of the negotiations.

Moldova requires approximately 1.3bn cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas every year, or about 2.9bcm if the separatist republic of Transnistria is included.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05bcm of natural gas to Moldova (Transnistria included), a 5.5% increase compared to 2019 when it supplied 2.89bcm, the company noted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin tells Gazprom to increase European gas supply

bneGREEN: UN warns that net-zero pledges are insufficient and not urgent enough

bneGREEN: Kazakhstan faces mighty coal headache in energy transition

News

Putin tells Gazprom to increase European gas supply

Gazprom will first finish pumping gas into Russia’s own underground storage facilities. Once this process is completed, Putin has instructed Gazprom CEO Aleksei Miller to begin pumping gas to similar facilities in Germany and Austria.

Roll back judiciary reforms or you will get no recovery funds, EU’s von der Leyen tells Poland

Poland and the EU are feuding over the former’s judiciary reforms, which, Brussels says, undermine the independence and impartiality of the judges.

North Macedonia’s ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE battle for Skopje

Independent candidate Danela Arsovska, backed by VMRO-DPMNE, is trying to wrest control of the capital from the SDSM's Petre Silegov in the mayoral election.

Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border

Dushanbe reportedly has also offered to transfer full control of existing, unacknowledged, base to Beijing. Chinese worried Afghanistan situation could benefit separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

Kremlin issues warning after Kyiv uses Turkish drone in eastern Ukraine strike

Bayraktar T2B said to have destroyed Russian-made howitzer in separatist-controlled area. Russia says uses of battlefield technology risks destabilising conflict situation.

Putin tells Gazprom to increase European gas supply
22 hours ago
Roll back judiciary reforms or you will get no recovery funds, EU’s von der Leyen tells Poland
22 hours ago
North Macedonia’s ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE battle for Skopje
1 day ago
Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
1 day ago
Kremlin issues warning after Kyiv uses Turkish drone in eastern Ukraine strike
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    7 days ago
  2. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    4 days ago
  3. Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev wins re-election with landslide
    5 days ago
  4. Sudden spike in coronavirus infections in Croatia and Slovenia
    4 days ago
  5. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    1 day ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    15 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    9 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    7 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss