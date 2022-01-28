EU likely to wait until general elections before imposing sanctions against Hungary

EU likely to wait until general elections before imposing sanctions against Hungary
Viktor Orban’s radical rightwing government is accusing the EU of political blackmail for already holding back recovery fund transfers to the country.
By bne IntelliNews January 28, 2022

Hungary would not face possible financial penalties over rule-of-law violations until after its parliamentary election scheduled for April 3, European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Politico. Previous reports suggested that the EU could start sanctions against Hungary before April.

Viktor Orban’s radical rightwing government is accusing the EU of political blackmail for already holding back recovery fund (RRF) transfers to the country, before the mechanism even comes into effect. Budapest still hopes these transfers could be made before the elections, stoking the boom the Fidesz government has stoked to boost its support. Hungary has requested €7.2bn in funding from the EU’s recovery scheme, but according to reports, rule-of-law issues and the controversial anti-LGBT regulation are halting the approval of the plan.

The Commission is waiting for the EU’s top court to rule on the conditionality mechanism’s legality before acting. The court is scheduled to make a ruling on February 16. 

Based on comments by Advocate General Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona in December, the CJEU is expected to dismiss the joint challenge by Hungary and Poland against the conditionality mechanism that would penalise member states for rule-of-law violations.

If the Commission does choose to withhold Hungary’s funds, it must first go through an extensive back-and-forth period with the country before ultimately submitting a proposal to the Council of the EU. 

The EU has started legal action over a laundry list of issues against Hungary: academic freedom, migration and asylum laws, as well as discrimination against the LGBT community. It also has concerns about corruption and media freedom.

As the rule of law procedure takes seven to nine months from the moment it starts, there is still plenty of time to reach an agreement, local media write.

Any decision to launch the procedure right after the February 16 court ruling would require a top-level political decision, with the backing of EU President Ursula von der Leyen, according to  Reynders. Local media assume that the EU wants to avoid the impression that it is interfering in the Hungarian elections.

Hungary’s government is also in a feud with the EU over the disbursement of Hungary's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The government says the EU is resorting to political blackmailing by withholding money.

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch did not rule out a possible legal challenge against the EU, which would further stoke tensions between Budapest and Brussels.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023

NEMETHY: Is monetary tightening the cure for inflation?

Hungarian central bank switches gear and raises base rate above forecast

News

Iran allows 2,000 women into stadium to watch football victory that clinches place in Qatar World Cup

Opponents Iraq lose eight players found Covid-positive before match, while the Iranians lose three.

EU Launches WTO case against China over Lithuania blockade

China started blocking Lithuanian products and some European goods that contained Lithuanian components at customs last month.

Banks slam Slovenia’s new legislation on Swiss franc loans

Bankers warn that if adopted law will damage Slovenia's reputation as a reliable international financial market.

Academic group that publishes alternative Turkish inflation data faces court action that could close it down

Officials angered by ENAG’s 'rival' figures amid economic crisis. Group says end-2021 inflation in Turkey was 83%. Official statisticians calculated 36%.

Popular former energy trader to lead Slovenia’s Movement Freedom into April general election

Based on his strong performance in the polls, Robert Golob is seen as a serious rival to incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Iran allows 2,000 women into stadium to watch football victory that clinches place in Qatar World Cup
1 day ago
EU Launches WTO case against China over Lithuania blockade
2 days ago
Banks slam Slovenia’s new legislation on Swiss franc loans
2 days ago
Academic group that publishes alternative Turkish inflation data faces court action that could close it down
2 days ago
Popular former energy trader to lead Slovenia’s Movement Freedom into April general election
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    3 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    6 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    6 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    19 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    22 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    19 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    3 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    6 days ago
  5. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss