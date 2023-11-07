EU’s von der Leyen maps out plan for Ukraine’s future in Europe

EU President Ursula von der Leyen has backed EU support for Ukraine / European Commission
By bne IntelliNews November 7, 2023

The European Union should help Ukraine achieve a lasting peace, long-term security and eventual membership into the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

Speaking at the EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels on November 6, just two days after she visited President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the EC President called on Europeans to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” naming three concrete goals the EU must achieve to protect the future interests of Kyiv.

“The first objective must be to continue to work for a just and lasting peace, not another frozen conflict,” she said. “No one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people.”

According to von der Leyen, Zelenskiy's ‘Peace Formula’ is the best way to achieve this. Proposed in December 2022, it is a 10-point plan that includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes and security guarantees.

“Let me ask all of you to keep on engaging to gather more and more support for the Peace Formula from countries across the world. I know it is not easy, I know it is hard work, but in the essence, in the end, the whole world would benefit from a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. That has to be our main mission,” she said.

Secondly, the EU must help Ukraine achieve “long-term security”, von der Leyen said.

“We have to ensure a sustained military force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future,” she explained. “We have to ensure now that no industrial bottleneck prevents us from protecting Europe and giving our full support to Ukraine.”

Finally, in the “mid and long term,” the EU should help Kyiv’s prosperity by facilitating its entry into the European Union, the EC President believes.

“Just think about it: to make Ukraine recover – Europe is the answer; to strengthen Ukraine's democracy even further – Europe is the answer; to protect Ukraine from future interferences – Europe is the answer.”

News

EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens

The EU is unlikely to meet the March 2024 deadline to deliver its pledged 1mn artillery shells to Ukraine, which will exacerbate a growing ammunition crisis in its war against Russia.

Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution

Analysts warn huge rule of law row could wreck efforts to bring in foreign capital to help end Turkey’s economic crisis.

Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law

Average 40% hike in pensions may boost ruling parties' popularity ahead of 2024 election year but will create problems for the next government.

EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn

The European Commission will investigate Bulgaria for exploiting loopholes in the oil sanctions regime against Russia that have earned the Kremlin $1bn.

Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions

RFE/RL investigation finds hike in exports of dual-use goods since Ukraine invasion despite Belgrade’s pledge not to help Russia bypass sanctions.

