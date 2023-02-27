EU says Georgian foreign agents bill "inconsistent" with its norms

The ruling Georgian Dream party has said that it will support the bill, but with changes. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews February 27, 2023
The EU has warned that a planned bill in Georgia to restrict non-governmental organisations goes against the country's hopes of becoming a candidate country to join the bloc.
 
The spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, on February 24 released a statement calling the controversial foreign agents bill recently introduced into the Georgian parliament as “inconsistent” with “EU norms and values”.
 
“Creating and maintaining an enabling environment for civil society organisations and ensuring media freedom is at the core of democracy,” reads the statement.
 
“It is also key to the EU accession process and part of the 12 priorities, notably priority 7 on media freedom and priority 10 on the involvement of civil society,” says the document, referring to a list of policy changes that Tbilisi must undertake in order to receive EU member candidate status. 
 
The statement concludes by encouraging political leaders in Georgia to adopt and implement reforms that are in line with its stated goals of joining the EU, which it says is supported by the majority of Georgian citizens. 
 
In early February, the anti-Western People’s Party faction introduced into the Georgian parliament a foreign agents bill that would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as foreign agents with the government.
 
The bill created a widespread backlash and many believe that, if passed, it will be used to curb dissent and further divert Georgia away from its EU path. The US government has already criticised the proposal.
 
The ruling Georgian Dream party has said that it will support the bill, but with changes

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation

Populist parties accuse the centre-right government of trying to balance the budget on the backs of the poorest.

A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow

Ukraine flew deadly attack drones deep into Russia and almost all the way to Moscow in a move that shook the Kremlin on February 28.

Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread

Bakers refuse to produce best-selling loaves in protest against government price caps.

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Ruling party says it would only consider technical aspects of any criticisms of the foreign agents bill, which targets NGOs that receive international funding.

UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran

Tehran denies discovery is meaningful. Israel steps up sabre-rattling. CIA chief says his agency has no evidence Iranians are moving to “weaponise”.

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation
23 hours ago
A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
23 hours ago
Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread
1 day ago
Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review
1 day ago
UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran
1 day ago

